LSU's Michael Divinity Jr. Reinstated, Will Play in 2020 CFP Title vs. Clemson

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. has been reinstated ahead of the Tigers' clash with Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13.

"Obviously, Mike has been a tremendous pass-rusher for us," Orgeron told reporters. "I know we're definitely going to use him. He'll be back in a role, what he's doing, and we'll see what fits best. He's definitely going to play for us, and we'll definitely use him in the best situations we can."

Divinity hinted toward his return in a Twitter post Saturday:

The reason for the senior linebacker's absence since early November was not announced.

Divinity said in a Nov. 4 Instagram post he was leaving the program to handle a "personal matter:"

"I am taking some time off to focus on a personal matter and just wanted to say thank you to my coaches, teammates and the entire LSU community for your continued help and support. I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys. My goal is to get myself back to 100 percent in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for me, and it means so much to me that so many people have reached out—knowing you all have my back will make the next short while a lot easier. Thank you all."

Two weeks later, Glenn Guilbeau of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported the linebacker's departure was not an outside issue, but rather a suspension because of a fourth positive test for marijuana, which constituted a team rules violation.

Orgeron didn't shed additional light on the situation Tuesday, only saying the standout defender's absence was related to "coach's decisions."

Divinity enjoyed a strong start to the 2019 season before the absence. He recorded 22 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble across five appearances.

He'll likely handle an important passing-down, edge-rushing role against Clemson's high-powered offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the national title game.