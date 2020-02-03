D'Angelo Russell Ruled Out of Warriors vs. Wizards Because of Quad Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell will not play in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards because of a quadriceps injury.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the news.

Russell already missed time in his first season with Golden State because of an ankle injury, thumb injury and shoulder injury. He also played just 48 games during the 2017-18 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

From the Warriors' perspective, this is another setback in a season marred by injury. Superstar guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both sidelined by long-term injuries, while players such as Draymond Green have also missed time throughout the campaign.

Russell was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season while leading the Nets to the playoffs and is trying to build on that performance in 2019-20 with the Warriors. He is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game this season despite Golden State's overall struggles.

This is largely a lost season for the five-time defending Western Conference champions, so look for them to take additional caution before Russell returns to the floor. The combination of Damion Lee, Jacob Evans and Alec Burks will likely see more time until he is ready to return.