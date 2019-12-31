CM Punk, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Address WWE Liv Morgan Angle; Kalisto Injury

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Offers Advice to WWE

CM Punk took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to express his opinion on something that could help benefit WWE:

While Punk didn't offer any specifics, it is likely he was referencing the final segment of Raw, which saw Liv Morgan interrupt the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley by declaring her love for Lana.

Chaos ensued with Lana attacking Morgan before Rusev jumped out of a cake and beat down Lashley. Morgan then returned to the ring as both she and Rusev covered Lana in wedding cake.

Punk's tweet seems to suggest he doesn't believe WWE is doing the LGBTQ community any favors by presenting a storyline the way it did Monday.

The love triangle between Lana, Lashley and Rusev has been one of the main angles on Raw for months, and it has consistently generated a great deal of social discussion and views on YouTube. Monday's segment was no exception, as the two YouTube videos of the segment had more than 3 million combined views as of this writing.

Punk has not wrestled since leaving WWE in early 2014, but he is back in some capacity as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage.

He hasn't held back in his criticism of the product at times and in terms of offering potential solutions. Given his tweet, Punk figures to address the situation more during his next appearance on the show.

Deville, Rose Seemingly Respond to Morgan Storyline

Punk wasn't the only one with an opinion regarding the Morgan-Lana storyline on Raw, as SmackDown Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose appeared to make mention of it as well.

Shortly after Raw went off the air, Deville and Rose had the following exchange on Twitter:

Deville is the first out lesbian Superstar in WWE history, and during the latest season of Total Divas on E, she and Rose pushed to be part of a lesbian storyline. It never got off the ground.

They have been tag team partners since debuting on the main roster in 2017 and are real-life friends as well.

Currently, they are involved in a storyline that has seen Otis of Heavy Machinery court Mandy with Sonya growing somewhat frustrated.

A lesbian storyline involving Deville would have felt far more authentic than what WWE presented Monday, and it could have been groundbreaking as well since WWE has rarely addressed the subject over the years.

Deville and Morgan were portrayed as close friends on Total Divas, so Deville's apparent frustration may be directed more toward WWE than Liv.

Whatever the case, it is easy to understand if Deville feels slighted since she has felt so strongly about representing the LGBTQ community in a positive way on WWE programming.

Kalisto Suffers Apparent Injury at Live Event

Kalisto reportedly may have suffered an injury during a match at a WWE live event in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to Wrestling Inc.com's Marc Middleton, a correspondent in attendance said Kalisto appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during a match pitting him and Lucha House Party teammate Lince Dorado against The Revival.

The referee made an "X" signal after the injury to indicate that Kalisto was in distress, and Kalisto then took the pin to end the match abruptly.

Kalisto signed with WWE in 2013 and he has been part of the main roster since 2015. Kalisto was a tag team champion with Sin Cara in NXT, and he is also a two-time United States champion and one-time cruiserweight champion.

He has primarily teamed with Dorado and Gran Metalik over the past couple of years, and the entire group was drafted to SmackDown in October.

If Kalisto is forced to miss some time, look for Dorado and Metalik to continue teaming for the foreseeable future.

