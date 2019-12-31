Giants Head Coach Rumors: Mike McCarthy, Don Martindale Linked to Interviews

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The New York Giants reportedly have interest in former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale as they start their search to replace Pat Shurmur.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCarthy is expected to interview this weekend, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Martindale was requested for a meeting.

The Giants are in the market for a new head coach after relieving Shurmur of his duties after two seasons.

McCarthy, 56, went 125-77-2 in 13 seasons in Green Bay, where the Packers won Super Bowl XLV and made the playoffs eight straight years from 2009 to 2016. He was fired after a 4-7-1 start in 2018, which followed a 7-9 season the year before.

Martindale, meanwhile, is in his second year as the Ravens' defensive coordinator. According to Rapoport, he would try to bring LSU passing-game coordinator Joe Brady with him.

ESPN's Josina Anderson expounded on McCarthy and the Giants:

McCarthy is a hot name on the market this offseason, with the Cleveland Browns also linked to him, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The Carolina Panthers also spoke with him twice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Martindale has been the Ravens' defensive coordinator over the past two years, and Football Outsiders ranked their defense third and fourth in the league in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The Browns have also requested to interview him, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun.

A potential partnership with Brady is an intriguing plus on Martindale's head coaching candidacy.

Brady joined LSU prior to this season after two years as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. The Tigers then jumped from 38th to first in Division I scoring from 2018 to 2019, and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is the author of 55 passing touchdowns for the 14-0 Tigers. LSU is set to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship versus Clemson.

Those are the only three NFL head coaching openings at the moment, with Rapoport reporting Tuesday the Washington Redskins landed ex-Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on a five-year deal.

However, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to part ways with Jason Garrett, as David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported. The Jaguars are also meeting Tuesday with head coach Doug Marrone, who told reporters he was concerned about his job status.