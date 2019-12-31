Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Have 'Immense' Desire to Win Every Trophy

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool have an immense desire to win every trophy available to them amid suggestions the Reds are set to follow up a successful 2019 with another silverware-laden year.

The Premier League leaders sit 13 points ahead of their competition and were recently crowned FIFA Club World Cup winners for the first time in their history, the club's third trophy in 2019.

It took Liverpool manager Klopp, 52, a little less than four seasons to win his first major trophy at Anfield, but he told ESPN FC's Mark Ogden he doesn't care if the club's title hunger is interpreted as greed:

"It's like this desire you want to have trophies. I don't think it's real greed. We have improved our opportunities obviously with different things, with the players we brought in and to work together for a while of course with more experience. Stuff like this.

"Getting used to different situations more and more (is helpful too). You know a defeat is a defeat, but if you learn, it still makes sense, like the Champions League final (defeat to Real Madrid) the year before, when (Liverpool) lost that. It's not that we really learnt something from the final, but the way to the final or the way to the next final, the experience for me before helped us a lot.

"I really think our desire is immense. It's big, it's massive to win more trophies. If it's greed, I don't know, but yeah. Who cares?"

Liverpool were drawn against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, while they'll face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of their UEFA Champions League title defence.

Klopp sent a statement regarding his priorities when he took his most senior squad to Doha, Qatar, in December when they beat Flamengo in the final to lift their maiden Club World Cup:

A skeleton crew of youngsters was left behind in England and lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, causing debate over Klopp's priorities between competitions.

Pundit Danny Murphy backed the manager's decision to send his best players to Qatar and make Liverpool only the second English team to win the Club World Cup, via Anfield Watch:

Klopp acknowledged the impact player investment has had on Liverpool's squad in recent years but added his team are "no dreamers," in that they don't expect success to fall into their laps:

"We work for the things we want to have and, if you work for it, it's not guaranteed that you get it. It's only chance that you get anything, and that's what we try and that's exactly what we did again.

"The mood was brilliant when we started the season again. We play for everything. The Super Cup is a good example. We didn't know exactly how important it is. When we won it, it felt sensational, but we had no clue before."

The Merseysiders beat UEFA Europa League champions Chelsea 7-6 on penalties in August to lift the UEFA Super Cup for a fourth time in the club's history.

The Premier League has been a special target for Liverpool effectively since they have never won the trophy. The end of that drought looks all but sewn up after they thrashed second place Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day:

The Athletic's James Pearce looked back on a historic year for Liverpool, who may only be on the cusp of a new era of success:

Klopp's confidence in his players and his own abilities puts him in good standing for future glories. He remains positive about "our skills and our relationship and the things we do together and the things we want to achieve together."

Liverpool's game-by-game approach continues to yield benefits as they move into another promising year, where trophies remain the ultimate goal.