Sugar Bowl 2020: Georgia vs. Baylor TV Schedule, Time and Odds

John Amis/Associated Press

The first day of 2020 is filled with exciting college football. And don't go to bed early, as the best New Year's Day matchup could be the last one of the night.

After falling short in their respective conference championship games, Georgia and Baylor will face off in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 and fell to LSU in the SEC Championship Game, while the Bears are also 11-2 and lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Either Georgia or Baylor will secure a big bowl victory and notch a 12-win season in the process.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup.

Sugar Bowl Information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Georgia -5.5

This is the second straight season that Georgia will end its season in the Sugar Bowl. However, the Bulldogs are hoping for better results than a year ago.

Last season, Georgia lost to Texas 28-21. It wasn't that close for most of the game, as the Longhorns jumped out to a 17-0 lead early and led by 21 points early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs scored two late touchdowns but couldn't come back for the victory.

This time, the Big 12 team Georgia will be facing is Baylor. And Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been working to make sure his team's focus is solely on this matchup.

"You're going to hear this common theme probably among our players because for 11 practices, they've been hearing about this trip, this team and this game, and that's really it," Smart said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "It's a one-game season for us."

However, Georgia will be without some of its key players. Starting offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson are sitting out to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. Guard Ben Cleveland won't play for academic reasons, while running back Brian Herrien is out for undisclosed reasons.

Starting running back D'Andre Swift could also be out with a shoulder injury after he was limited to only two carries against LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

On the other side, Baylor will have its full team in action. That includes quarterback Charlie Brewer, who suffered a concussion in the Big 12 Championship Game.

"Our guys value the opportunity to compete. I think they value the opportunity to compete against one of the best teams in the country," Bears head coach Matt Rhule said, per Field Level Media. "What a great measuring stick for us as a program, our players."

Baylor has had a quick turnaround as a program. In 2017, it went 1-11 in Rhule's first year as head coach. Then, it went 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl last season. Now, the Bears are an 11-win team in a New Year's Six bowl.

If Baylor is going to win 12 games for the first time in program history, it will have to notch its first victory over Georgia. The Bulldogs have won all four previous meetings between the two teams, including the last matchup in 1989.