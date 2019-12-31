Rose Bowl 2020: Oregon vs. Wisconsin TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Some of the best moments in college football history have taken place at the Rose Bowl.

Played annually since 1916, the game is one of the most prestigious postseason landing spots for top teams. And there have been great moments to take place in the game just in recent memory.

In 2006, Vince Young led Texas over USC to win the national championship. In 2017, USC overcame a 14-point deficit in less than five minutes to beat Penn State on a field goal as time expired. And the next year, Georgia defeated Oklahoma in overtime in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

This year's Rose Bowl has the potential to be just as exciting as Oregon, the Pac-12 champion, will face Wisconsin, the runner-up in the Big Ten, on Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

Rose Bowl Information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Wisconsin -3

Oregon and Wisconsin have faced off in the Rose Bowl before, and it proved to be a record-breaking game.

The Ducks scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Badgers 45-38 in the 2012 contest, setting a record for the most total points scored in a Rose Bowl. That tally of 83 was later broken when Georgia and Oklahoma combined for 101 in 2018.

Although Oregon and Wisconsin may not combine for as many points as the last time the two teams faced off, this still has the potential to be one of the best bowl games of the season.

The Ducks nearly made it to the College Football Playoff. If they hadn't lost at Arizona State on Nov. 23, they probably would have been the fourth team selected by the CFP committee. Their only other loss came in their season opener versus Auburn in Dallas, and they ended the season by knocking off Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

For Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, this will be his first Rose Bowl since joining the program in 2016. And even though he'll likely be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft, he never considered sitting out this game in order to prepare for the draft.

"This is the Rose Bowl. This is everything we've ever been working for," Herbert said, according to Matt Prehm of 247Sports.com. "It never crossed my mind, and I don't think it ever crossed anyone else's mind on our team. We're so excited, and this is such a great opportunity for our team and our program, and we're really excited to play."

It's going to be a tough matchup for Oregon, though, as Wisconsin is having a stellar season. The Badgers notched quality wins over Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota as they went on to finish in first in the Big Ten West Division. However, they lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game to fall short of reaching the playoff.

One of Wisconsin's most talented players is junior running back Jonathan Taylor, who is on the cusp of his second straight season reaching 2,000 rushing yards. He enters the Rose Bowl with 1,909 yards on the ground this season as he looks to become the first college player to achieve the feat since Iowa State's Troy Davis in 1995 and 1996, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com).

"Whenever you're able to represent your university, especially with the program we had, with the running backs that came through our program," Taylor said, per Field Level Media. "To do right by those guys, it's always good."

However, both Herbert's Ducks and Taylor's Badgers will face a challenge when they're on the field.

Wisconsin has the No. 8 defense in the country, allowing only 293.5 total yards per game. It ranks 15th in passing defense (191.2 yards allowed per game), so Herbert will have to find a way to make some big plays against the Badgers.

Oregon has the No. 23 defense in the nation, allowing 329.6 total yards per game. The Ducks are also ranked 10th in rushing defense (106.8 yards allowed per game), so they will be one of the tougher units that Taylor has gone up against this season.

Whichever team's defense does a better job of limiting big plays will likely be the winner of this exciting Rose Bowl matchup.