Chase Garbers' 5 TDs Lead California Past Illinois in 2019 Redbox Bowl

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The California Golden Bears are bowl game champions for the first time since the 2015 season.

California defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 35-20 in the 2019 Redbox Bowl on Monday at Levi's Stadium. Quarterback Chase Garbers led the way for the Pac-12 team with five total touchdowns, helping it cap off an 8-5 campaign that included victories over Washington and Washington State with a win.



As for Illinois, it still hasn't won a bowl game since 2011 and lost three straight to finish the season.

Notable Player Stats

CAL QB Chase Garbers: 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions; one rushing touchdown

CAL RB Christopher Brown Jr.: 20 carries for 120 yards; three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown

CAL WR Makai Polk: five catches for 105 yards

ILL QB Brandon Peters: 22-of-37 passing for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception; eight carries for 68 yards

ILL TE Daniel Barker: three catches for 55 yards and one touchdown

Chase Garbers Shows What Could Have Been for California

Garbers suffered an injury during a Sept. 27 loss to Arizona State and didn't return until November. That the Golden Bears went 6-2 during the regular season when he played in a game underscored the type of impact he made and how much better of a postseason destination they could have received if he stayed healthy.

He was integral in wins over Washington, Stanford and UCLA and led the way again in the bowl victory.

He picked apart the Illinois defense from the pocket and was in complete control throughout the game. Garbers threw two touchdowns in the first half to set the tone and created the first legitimate breathing room in the third quarter when he capped a seven-play, 56-yard drive with a connection to Gavin Reinwald.

Just for good measure, he found Nikko Remigio for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to largely put the game away.

Garbers' ability to dissect lackluster coverage prevented the Fighting Illini from committing too many defenders to the box, which created additional running lanes for Christopher Brown Jr.

The one-two combo was the difference in Monday's matchup, and Garbers' performance hints at the bright future ahead. The sophomore has something to build on heading into a 2020 campaign that includes a nonconference matchup with TCU in addition to a daunting Pac-12 slate.

If he stays healthy and plays like he did against the Fighting Illini, California will compete for a better bowl slot next year.

Brandon Peters Not Enough to Overcome California Defense

Much like California with Garbers, Illinois was a different team with quarterback Brandon Peters on the field.

The offense was a shell of itself on the way to 10 points in the regular-season finale during a loss to Northwestern when he was sidelined with an injury. It was no wonder considering the junior who started his career with Michigan threw for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while running for three more scores during the campaign.

He tallied five touchdown throws to one interception against Wisconsin and Michigan State in season-defining wins.

Despite moderate success with a touchdown pass to Daniel Barker and a comeback effort after falling behind 35-13 in the fourth quarter, a solid California defense that was 33rd in the country in points allowed per game made the key play to cut his momentum short.

Jaylinn Hawkins' interception and a turnover on downs on Illinois' final two meaningful possessions ended the comeback effort and clinched the win for the Golden Bears.