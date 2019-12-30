Antonio Brown Rips JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'U Bum Learn Some Respect'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 after a 17 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Antonio Brown targeted former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter one day after the Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended with a 28-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown appeared to reference Smith-Schuster's 2019 stat line in the attack:  

It's the latest twist in an on-and-off feud between Brown and Smith-Schuster, who previously formed one of the league's most dangerous receiving tandems.

The situation seemingly stemmed from Brown becoming unhappy in April with a graphic that showed his counterpart as the Steelers' most valuable player last season. The Steelers wideout responded at the time by saying, "Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh," per TMZ Sports.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March and, after his relationship with the franchise's key figures quickly disintegrated, he was released and signed by the New England Patriots in September. The Pats waived him amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He's remained a free agent while the NFL investigates.

It's been a whirlwind year for Brown, but apparently, he hasn't forgotten about his beef with JuJu.

