Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2020 Under Armour Recruit Will Sign

Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2020 Under Armour Recruit Will SignDecember 31, 2019
While the Under Armour All-America Game is exciting because of the high-level talent, the most exciting part of the showcase is when players make their college choices.
Of the nine 4- and 5-star uncommitted prospects in the game, only two—Avantae Williams and Marcus Henderson—will announce a decision at a later date. The other seven are scheduled to reveal their choices Thursday, according to 247Sports.
We've gathered the latest updates and offered a prediction for where the nine players will ultimately land.
ESPN2 will televise the showcase and announcements, which is slated for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff.
Chandler Morris, Quarterback
Recruiting ranking: No. 353 OVR | No. 14 DUAL QB
Chandler Morris is the son of Chad Morris, who served as the head coach at Arkansas from 2018-19. It's no wonder the quarterback had given a verbal pledge to the Razorbacks in June and backed off that commitment after his father was fired.
And here come the Sooners.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, "I'm absolutely not planning" on bringing in a transfer like he did with Jalen Hurts, per Jason Kersey of The Athletic.
Morris, who took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma in September 2018, is the only quarterback with an Oklahoma offer who hasn't signed elsewhere. Two plus two, indeed, equals four.
Prediction: Oklahoma
Marcus Henderson, Offensive Guard
Recruiting ranking: No. 340 OVR | No. 12 OG
Marcus Henderson has a wide-open recruitment.
The 4-star has an official trip to Alabama scheduled, may visit Tennessee and Oregon and recently heard from Florida State coach Mike Norvell, per Ryan Callahan of 247Sports. Henderson has also taken official visits to Missouri and Arkansas.
The common link between the final two schools is offensive line coach Brad Davis, who jumped from Missouri to Arkansas at the end of the season. Throw in new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman—the former offensive line coach at Georgia—and Henderson has strong reason to pick the Razorbacks.
Prediction: Arkansas
Jason Harris, Defensive End
Recruiting ranking: No. 185 OVR | No. 11 WDE
If family connections meant everything, Jason Harris would be headed to Arizona. His mother and father played for the Wildcats, and his brother, Jalen, is currently on the football team.
However, it appears he's bound for a different Pac-12 school.
Colorado is the clear favorite on the 247Sports' Crystal Ball for Harris, who visited in Boulder in early December. Bruin Report Online noted Colorado is best positioned to land him, and there are rumors Harris has already signed a letter of intent.
Prediction: Colorado
Elijhah Badger, Wide Receiver
Recruiting ranking: No. 126 OVR | No. 23 WR
One of the most basic rules in recruiting is to follow the official visits, and Elijhah Badger took exactly one: Arizona State.
Granted, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports, the 4-star receiver said he's been to both Oregon and USC "a couple times." That should be relatively encouraging for the other Pac-12 schools, but it's still a strong indication that Arizona State is the team to beat.
Prediction: Arizona State
Daniyel Ngata, Running Back
Recruiting ranking: No. 80 OVR | No. 2 APB
The brother of Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata might be staying on the opposite side of the country with his teammate, Elijhah Badger.
Daniyel Ngata listed a final group of Arizona State, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Utah, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. Ngata, a 4-star runner, took official visits to ASU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M with an unofficial trip to Clemson.
All 16 predictions on the 247Sports Crystal Ball say Arizona State. No use disagreeing with the experts.
Prediction: Arizona State
Dontae Manning, Cornerback
Recruiting ranking: No. 76 OVR | No. 6 CB
Previously committed to Oklahoma, Dontae Manning is set to publicly reveal his college destination.
According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, the 4-star has already submitted his letter of intent. Manning's finalist group includes Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. He visited ASU, Georgia and Oregon during the regular season.
Given that Manning had begun trending toward Oregon as the early signing period approached, signs point to the Ducks.
Prediction: Oregon
Avantae Williams, Safety
Recruiting ranking: No. 55 OVR | No. 2 S
Shortly before the early signing period arrived, Avantae Williams backed off a pledge to Oregon. The 4-star safety cited distance as the main reason, per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.
As a result, it should be no surprise the Orlando-area talent is looking at Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ole Miss.
Since he hasn't yet officially visited any of those programs, Williams' recruitment may have a few twists in the near future. Between proximity to Florida and a previous decommitment from Miami, the Gators seem to have the most favorable path.
However, any prediction right now must be taken very lightly.
"I think I am going to wait last minute," Williams said, per Blake Alderman of 247Sports. "I have no clue where I am going."
Prediction: Florida
Zachary Evans, Running Back
Recruiting ranking: No. 14 OVR | No. 1 RB
Georgia has enjoyed a sensational decade of talent at running back, and Zachary Evans is likely to continue the pipeline.
A 5-star from Texas, Evans' finalist group includes Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. However, he seemed to drop a clear hint about his future position coach, as Kipp Adams of 247Sports noted.
"The backs he has put into the league, one of them went to and won the Super Bowl his rookie year," Evans said.
Sony Michel, a Georgia product and a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, did exactly that last season.
Prediction: Georgia
Darnell Washington, Tight End
Recruiting ranking: No. 10 OVR | No. 1 ATH
Scheduled to announce during the game, Darnell Washington is most likely headed for an SEC program.
The 5-star—who is expected to play tight end in college—has taken official visits to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. Washington recently said those five programs are his list of finalists, according to Brian Dohm of 247Sports.
Washington is pegged to land with Georgia, per the 247Sports' Crystal Ball, and there's little reason to go against that. The Bulldogs lacked production from tight ends in 2019, and the primary players (Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner) were both seniors.
Prediction: Georgia
