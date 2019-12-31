Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2020 Under Armour Recruit Will Sign

0 of 9

Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

While the Under Armour All-America Game is exciting because of the high-level talent, the most exciting part of the showcase is when players make their college choices.

Of the nine 4- and 5-star uncommitted prospects in the game, only two—Avantae Williams and Marcus Henderson—will announce a decision at a later date. The other seven are scheduled to reveal their choices Thursday, according to 247Sports.

We've gathered the latest updates and offered a prediction for where the nine players will ultimately land.

ESPN2 will televise the showcase and announcements, which is slated for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff.