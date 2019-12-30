Javier Zanetti Confirms Inter Milan's Interest in Barcelona's Arturo Vidal

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti has confirmed the club's interest in Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal ahead of the January transfer window.

The 46-year-old told ESPN (h/t Football Italia) that the 32-year-old Chile international is a player who can help improve Antonio Conte's side:

"We'll see how the transfer window goes, as we have a month to get things done. Vidal is a player with great character and experience, so we’ll see what happens. We are talking about a player who can certainly step us up a level, and we are already at a good level."

Vidal is into his second season at Barcelona but has never managed to secure a spot as a regular starter at the Camp Nou. In early December, the midfielder said he could consider his future if the situation continued.

"If in December or when the season ends I do not feel that I am important at Barcelona, I will have to find a solution and expand horizons to feel important," he told TV3 (h/t Football Espana).

Vidal has started just four of Barcelona's 18 La Liga games this season, but he has been effective when he's been on the pitch for the Catalan giants:

The Chilean's frustrations at not playing have reportedly boiled over. He stormed out of a training session ahead of El Clasico after learning he would not be in the starting XI:

Barcelona have also reportedly accused Vidal of trying to force a move to Inter Milan by bringing a lawsuit against the club involving unpaid bonuses, according to ABC (h/t Oli Gamp for MailOnline).

Vidal has been asked about his future, but he gave little away and said he will think about it when he returns from his Christmas break, per Javier Villodres at Sport.



The midfielder has reportedly already agreed terms with Inter:

The Serie A table-toppers seem keen to bring in Vidal to strengthen their title push but must still convince Barcelona to let go of an experienced player—and one who contributes important goals from midfield—midway through the season

His departure in January could leave the Spanish champions short in midfield, as Barca have already agreed to let Carles Alena join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season and have also confirmed Arthur will miss another three weeks with a groin injury.