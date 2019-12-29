Blue Jackets' John Tortorella Goes on Rant Against Refs, NHL After Shootout Loss

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, top, is seen against the Philadelphia Flyers during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The Flyers won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon/Associated Press

John Tortorella had trouble swallowing the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets head coach laid into the game's officials when meeting with reporters afterward and expressed extreme disappointment in how the final seconds of overtime were handled. "So all this goddamn technology, right? The technology and getting things right...the stubbornness tonight, by the officials and by the league and Toronto, however it's supposed to goddamn work, screws us," Tortorella said, in part:

Chicago had been called for having too many men on the ice, but 1.1 seconds ran off the clock after the play was blown dead. The time was never put back on the clock, which haunted Columbus when what would have been the game-winning goal in overtime by defenseman Zach Werenski came after the buzzer.

Matters were made worse when Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left the ice injured after Chicago's first round of the shootout—a shootout that would not have happened if Werenski's goal counted.

Tortorella should be equally peeved that his team gave up a 2-0 lead in the third period to send the game to overtime and eventually into a shootout.

The Blue Jackets fell to 17-14-8, while Chicago improved to 17-17-6.

