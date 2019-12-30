Arizona Bowl 2019: Wyoming vs. Georgia State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Steve Conner/Associated Press

The Wyoming Cowboys and Georgia State Panthers stole our attention early in nonconference play by beating SEC programs.

However, neither side could keep up that momentum, as they were both inconsistent in the Mountain West and Sun Belt.

Both programs have dropped three of their last four contests and enter the Arizona Bowl with 7-5 records.

The battle of Group of Five teams is sandwiched in between a busy New Year's Eve schedule filled with Power Five matchups, but it could produce some excitement.

Arizona Bowl Information

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds (via Caesars): Wyoming (-7); Over/Under: 48

Preview

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Wyoming's offense against Georgia State's defense is the matchup to watch Tuesday afternoon.

The Cowboys rank 11th in scoring defense with 17.8 points allowed per contest, while Georgia State sits 27th in total offense at 446.9 yards per game.

In six of Wyoming's seven victories, it held opponents to under 20 points, and in the previous two, it limited foes to 10 points.

Safety Alijah Halliburton is the player to watch, as he owns 119 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

He will be one of the defenders tasked with containing a Georgia State offense that contains three wide receivers with at least four touchdown catches.

Cornelius McCoy, Sam Pinckney and Roger Carter are the top targets for quarterback Dan Ellington, who has played much better in his team's victories.

The senior has thrown 16 of his 21 touchdown passes in wins, but he is coming off a 182-yard, five-sack outing in the regular-season finale.

Wyoming defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Garrett Crall, who combined for 11 sacks, should put the most pressure on Ellington.

If the Cowboys contain the Georgia State offense, their rushing attack may take over the contest.

The Mountain West side possesses a 1,000-yard rusher in Xazavian Valladay, who has five triple-digit outings in the last six contests.

If Wyoming dictates the pace of play, the under of 48 could be in play because its defense would keep Georgia State in check.

A win would hand the Cowboys their third eight-win season under head coach Craig Bohl, while Georgia State is searching for its first eight-win campaign.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com