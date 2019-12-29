Clemson vs. LSU: Early Betting Odds College Football Championship 2020

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers have been dominant in most of their clashes with ranked foes.

Those performances were noticed by the oddsmakers, who made the SEC champion a five-point favorite for the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers.

The early line also reflects the national semifinal outcomes, as LSU blew out the Oklahoma Sooners and Clemson won a tight affair over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Since both sides possess prolific offenses, the over/under has been set at 69.5, a total LSU almost eclipsed on its own in the Peach Bowl.

National Championship Odds

Spread: LSU -5

Over/Under: 69.5

Money Line: LSU (-230; bet $230 to win $100); Clemson (+190; bet $100 to win $190)

Via Caesars



LSU's average margin of victory against Top 25 opponents is 15.2, with four of those triumphs of the double-digit variety.

Since defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide by five points November 9, LSU beat five teams by over 20 points, including the 63-28 whupping of Oklahoma on Saturday.

If the No. 1 seed continues to play at that high level, it could cruise to a victory on home soil inside the Superdome.

While it is considered a neutral field, LSU will have a distinct home-field advantage by playing in its home state for a national title.

In four of five true road games, Clemson racked up over 38 points, with the lone exception being its 21-20 struggle against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Since October 12, the ACC champion eclipsed 40 points in seven of nine contests, while LSU produced more than 40 in five of its last six games.

Those totals suggest the over/under has a chance of going over, even though it is set above the final combined score from the last three title clashes.

A year ago, Clemson and Alabama totaled 60 points, and two years ago Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs produced 49 points in an overtime affair.

The only national championship in the playoff era to go above 70 points was 2016, when Alabama knocked off Clemson 45-40.

Three have had totals in the 60s, and the lowest offensive production came in the all-SEC clash in 2018.

Given how consistent both programs have been in the scoring column, the over has a decent chance of hitting.

As for the money line, Clemson holds good value at +190, and if you believe its championship experience could push it to a victory, it is worth the wager.

The value of head coach Dabo Swinney's squad could move lower ahead of January 13, so it is worth a look if you prefer Clemson in the matchup.

