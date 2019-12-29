Clippers Trade Rumors: Bulls' Thaddeus Young Draws Interest from LAC

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Thaddeus Young brings the ball up during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Already boasting arguably the NBA's best roster, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly showing trade interest in Thaddeus Young

Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Bulls forward is on the Clippers' radar leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    D-Lo Returns to Bench After Scary Injury

    Russell walks off court on his own power after collision with Luka Doncic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo Returns to Bench After Scary Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Is the AP's 2019 Male Athlete of the Year

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Kawhi Is the AP's 2019 Male Athlete of the Year

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Young's X-ray was negative; will not travel with team to Chicago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report