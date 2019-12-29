Peach Bowl 2019: Highlights and Comments from Oklahoma vs. LSU

John Amis/Associated Press

Joe Burrow started slinging touchdowns almost the moment he and LSU's offense stepped on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

On the Tigers' third offensive play of the Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma, Burrow tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, giving LSU the lead only 2 minutes, 57 seconds into the game. And the Tigers never looked back, as Burrow threw seven touchdowns and ran for another in their 63-28 College Football Playoff semifinal win.

Burrow didn't slow down in the first quarter, either. He threw three touchdowns in the first 14:44, including two to Jefferson, to give LSU a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Tigers' first touchdown came after they started in Sooners territory. Burrow completed three straight passes, the third of which was his first touchdown pass to Jefferson.

It later became a historic day not only for Burrow, but also for Jefferson. Before halftime, Jefferson had four touchdown receptions, as he also got into the end zone twice during the second quarter. His fourth touchdown of the game gave LSU a 35-7 lead with 9:17 to go in the first half.

Burrow's eight total touchdowns, seven passing touchdowns, 493 passing yards and 515 total yards were all College Football Playoff records. As were Jefferson's four touchdown catches and 227 receiving yards.

Yet, Burrow and the Tigers offense remained focused to keep trying to put points on the board throughout.

"Let's get back out there on the field and keep executing," Burrow said of his mindset at the postgame press conference. "I'm just thinking about my read keys and what I have to do each individual play. So I'm hoping that—obviously, I'm hoping the defense gets stops every time."

LSU scored 49 points in the first half, scored 63 points in the game and totaled 692 yards on offense, all of which were Playoff records.

The Tigers had some impressive showings throughout the regular season and in the SEC Championship Game, but this was their best performance yet. And it came in their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

"It's incredible what this coaching staff has done, what these players have done, the connection that they have with the receivers, the protection on the offensive line," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said at the postgame press conference. "I've been a part of some good football teams, but I've never been part of an offense like this."

Although the Tigers have already defeated more than a handful of tough opponents—including Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Texas—they now must prepare for what will likely be their most difficult challenge yet.

In Saturday's other CFP semifinal, Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. Like LSU, Clemson is 14-0 and coming off an impressive victory. Clemson also has past Playoff success on its side, as it will be looking to win its third national title in four seasons.

However, one of LSU's biggest advantages will be the location of the CFP National Championship. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

"Obviously, it's going to be a great day, going to be a purple-and-gold crowd in that Superdome. The state of Louisiana is going to be on fire," Orgeron said at the postgame press conference. "But all those things doesn't win the football game for you. We have to prepare. We have to study. We have to be ready to play our best football game."

If LSU can defeat Clemson to cap its impressive season, then the Tigers will be national champions for the first time since the 2007 season. And if they play like they did in the Peach Bowl, they're going to be difficult to beat.