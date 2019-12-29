Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Rally Past Ohio State to Reach CFP Title Game vs. LSU

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Clemson overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit to win its 29th straight contest and advance to its fourth College Football Playoff National Championship Game in five years with a 29-23 win over Ohio State in the semifinal on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

A 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to running back Travis Etienne with 1:49 left proved to be the Fiesta Bowl's winning score.

Clemson drove 94 yards in just four plays after it started its drive on its 6-yard line. A two-point conversion to wideout Tee Higgins made the score 29-23.

Ohio State got the ball back and drove to the Clemson 23-yard line, but Nolan Turner picked off quarterback Justin Fields on 2nd-and-7 with 37 seconds left to seal the win.

Ohio State took a 16-0 first-half lead off three Blake Haubeil field goals and a 68-yard J.K. Dobbins touchdown run.

Dobbins, who also cracked off a 64-yard run, had 141 first-quarter rushing yards. His yardage total is the most in a single quarter in CFP history.

However, Clemson rolled off 21 unanswered points thanks to an Etienne eight-yard run, a Lawrence 67-yard run and an Etienne 53-yard reception. The latter score capped a 99-yard drive.

Undeterred, Ohio State responded with a Fields 23-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave on 4th-and-2:

But the Lawrence-Etienne combo was too strong in the end.

The 14-0 Tigers now have the opportunity to win their fourth national title, with the others occurring in 1981, 2016 and 2018.

The Buckeyes fell to 13-1 in defeat.

Notable Performances

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence: 18-of-33, 259 passing yards, 2 TD; 16 carries, 107 rushing yards, 1 TD

Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 10 carries, 36 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 98 receiving yards, 2 TD

Ohio State QB Justin Fields: 30-of-46, 320 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins: 18 carries, 174 rushing yards, 1 TD; 6 catches, 47 receiving yards

Ohio State WR Chris Olave: 3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Clemson will face LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 13. The contest will take place at 8 p.m. ET in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, with ESPN providing the broadcast.

