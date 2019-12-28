WWE SmackDown on Fox Ratings Up with Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Corbin

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The final episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox of 2019 saw a slight boost in viewership Friday night compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.438 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was up from 2.414 million the previous week. SmackDown also topped the night with a 0.4 rating among viewers 18-34 years of age.

The main storyline that played out during Friday's episode related to the Triple Threat match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin. The match was supposed to open the show, but Roman Reigns' attack on Corbin changed things up.

Corbin refused to compete due to Reigns' presence, so the bout was changed to a singles match between Bryan and Miz at the 9 p.m. ET hour, but when Corbin was told that Reigns was removed from the building, he put himself back in the match, and the Triple Threat closed the show.

Reigns hadn't left the building, and he went on to cost Corbin the match, while Bryan made Miz tap out, thus earning a Universal Championship match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at next month's Royal Rumble.

It will represent a rematch for Bryan, who lost to The Fiend at Survivor Series despite getting in plenty of offense.

While the storyline involving Bryan, Miz and Corbin was the clear focus of SmackDown, there were a few other significant happenings as well.

New Day and Braun Strowman beat Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a six-man tag team match, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose, and the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley got past Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke when Banks made Brooke tap out.

There will be a lot of time spent building toward the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches over the next several weeks, but Friday's SmackDown also laid the groundwork for some of the other matches that may be featured on that card.

The build will continue next week on the first SmackDown of 2020.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).