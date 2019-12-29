Orange Bowl 2019: Florida vs. UVA TV Schedule, Time and Odds

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Florida Gators are aiming to achieve their first 11-win season since 2012 by earning an Orange Bowl victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

Dan Mullen's side is the overwhelming favorite for Monday night's clash because of the difficult schedule it faced.

Florida's only defeats came to the two SEC Championship Game participants. Virginia is coming off a blowout defeat in the ACC Championship Game to the Clemson Tigers.

The ACC Coastal champion is appearing in its third straight bowl game under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, and it is the fourth team to represent the conference in the Orange Bowl since the New Year's Six was instituted in 2014.

Orange Bowl Information

Date: Monday, December 30

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Florida (-14.5); Over/Under: 54.5

Preview

Florida fell to the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs by a combined 21 points.

It was one of the few squads to compete with the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for three quarters, and it put up 14 fourth-quarter points to challenge the SEC East winner. Since falling to Georgia November 2, the Gators outscored three opponents 119-23. In those victories, they conceded an average of 211.3 yards per game.

The SEC East side held each of those three foes under 60 rushing yards, and if it achieves a similar total Monday, it could stifle Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins' production. In the ACC Championship Game, Perkins was limited to 58 rushing yards by the Clemson Tigers' ninth-best FBS run defense.

Florida sits two positions beneath the ACC champion in that category, so it may be able to contain the Cavaliers' top passer and rusher. In Virginia's four defeats, the senior has been held to 78 rushing yards, and he has thrown five touchdowns and been picked off on five occasions.

The Gators allow 192 passing yards per game, and they have five more interceptions than passing scores allowed. If those numbers are replicated Monday, the Gators may have an easy time covering the 14.5-point spread.

The over could be a solid play as well since the Kyle Trask-led Florida offense has played well of late. The junior, who took over for the injured Feleipe Franks in September, has eight touchdown passes during his team's three-game winning streak.

Unlike Virginia's previous opponent, Florida does not possesses wide receivers whose totals pop out on first glance, but the trio of Kyle Pitts, Freddie Swain and Van Jefferson has been effective. The tight end and two wide receivers earned 18 of the Gators' 32 scoring receptions, and they are facing a Virginia defense that has given up at least 20 points to its past six opponents.

If Florida dominates like the numbers suggest, it may cruise to its 11th win and take its third straight bowl over a Power Five foe.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.