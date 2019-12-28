Jeremy Lin Scores 33 Points as Beijing Ducks Collapse in Loss to Nanjing Tongxi

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin's Beijing Ducks suffered a dramatic loss in the Chinese Basketball Association on Saturday, with Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King producing a fourth-quarter comeback to win 101-100.

The Ducks led throughout the contest and held a 12-point lead at the end of the third period. However, Nanjing Tongxi were relentless in the final part of the game and notched a late score to snatch the victory away from the Beijing team.

Beijing's loss came in spite of a strong performance from Lin, who was effective on offense throughout the match. Lin dropped 33 points on the day.

Defeat in this encounter leaves the Ducks 14-8 for the season. Following Saturday's results, they now have the fifth-best record in the division overall.

They will have the chance to bounce back from their disappointing loss on Tuesday when they visit the Sichuan Blue Whales for their final match of 2019.