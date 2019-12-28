Jeremy Lin Scores 33 Points as Beijing Ducks Collapse in Loss to Nanjing Tongxi

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 25: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Xinjiang Yilite at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on December 25, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin's Beijing Ducks suffered a dramatic loss in the Chinese Basketball Association on Saturday, with Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King producing a fourth-quarter comeback to win 101-100.

The Ducks led throughout the contest and held a 12-point lead at the end of the third period. However, Nanjing Tongxi were relentless in the final part of the game and notched a late score to snatch the victory away from the Beijing team.

Beijing's loss came in spite of a strong performance from Lin, who was effective on offense throughout the match. Lin dropped 33 points on the day.

Defeat in this encounter leaves the Ducks 14-8 for the season. Following Saturday's results, they now have the fifth-best record in the division overall.

They will have the chance to bounce back from their disappointing loss on Tuesday when they visit the Sichuan Blue Whales for their final match of 2019.  

