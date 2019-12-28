Ian Book Dominant as Notre Dame Routs Iowa State 33-9 in Camping World Bowl

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish capped off a successful 2019 season with an easy 33-9 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in the Camping World Bowl.

Head coach Brian Kelly's team came into the year with College Football Playoff aspirations, climbing as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25. Despite not reaching those lofty heights, a third straight 10-win season has established the Irish as one of the most consistent programs in the country.

Quarterback Ian Book put a bow on his college career with the second-most single-season touchdown passes in Notre Dame history (34) after throwing one on Saturday.

While Book had a solid passing day, it was Notre Dame's rushing attack that did a lot of damage against Iowa State's defense. That unit racked up 208 yards on 37 carries in the win.

Iowa State's offense was one-dimensional because it couldn't get anything going on the ground. The Fighting Irish defense gave up 45 rushing yards, forcing Brock Purdy to beat them through the air. He was effective in his role but couldn't make enough plays to keep his team in the game.

Notable Game Stats

Ian Book, QB (Notre Dame): 20-of-28, 247 yards, 1 TD

Tony Jones Jr., RB (Notre Dame): 11 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD

Chase Claypool, WR (Notre Dame): 7 receptions, 146 yards, 1 TD

Brock Purdy, QB (Iowa State): 17-of-30, 222 yards

Breece Hall, RB (Iowa State): 17 carries, 55 yards

La'Michael Pettway, WR (Iowa State): 4 receptions, 54 yards

Turnovers, Big Plays Carry Irish to Victory

The Cyclones had some success moving the ball against Notre Dame's defense, particularly through the air with 222 passing yards, but they were undone by two first-quarter turnovers.

The first turnover came on Tarique Milton's fumble at his own 42-yard line after the Irish were forced to punt on their opening drive.

After holding Notre Dame to a field goal, Iowa State turned the ball over again on its ensuing drive when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah got to Purdy for a strip-sack and recovered the fumble.



The Fighting Irish were able to capitalize in grand fashion this time on Chase Claypool's acrobatic 24-yard touchdown catch on 3rd-and-12 and was the start of a dominant day for the senior receiver.

Holding a 13-3 lead late in the first half, Notre Dame's second touchdown of the day was set up by C'Bo Flemister's 44-yard run that got the ball down to the Cyclones' 1-yard line. Jafar Armstrong punched it into the end zone two plays later.

Not to be outdone by his fellow running backs, Tony Jones Jr. set a new school and Camping Bowl record with his 84-yard score on the Irish's first offensive play of the second half to extend their lead to 27-6.

This was a showcase game for the Irish, who could lose a lot of talent from this team that will need to be replaced in 2020.

Claypool and Book are the two biggest names from the offense who will be moving on. Defensive linemen Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, who combined for 10.5 sacks coming into the bowl game, are also seniors.

Kelly has done a consistently good job of recruiting talent to South Bend that allows the Irish to stay in the playoff picture each year. 247Sports' composite rankings has Notre Dame's incoming class as the 11th-best in the nation.

Those new names will have a tall task ahead of them to ensure the program continues to play at a high level.

