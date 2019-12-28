Feuds Most Likely to End Up on WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble is still over four weeks away on January 26, but we can already see which storylines are going to take priority at the pay-per-view.

The Rumble is one of the longer events WWE holds every year. If last year's event is a template to go by, we will likely see seven bouts in addition to the men's and women's Rumble matches, with three of those other contests going on the two-hour Kickoff.

The only confirmed match after Friday's SmackDown is Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship. That leaves us with six slots on the card.

Certain feuds will be addressed during the titular bouts, while others will have their own separate contests. Let's look at which storylines will most likely fill up the Royal Rumble card.