Buddy Hield Laments Kings' 'Trust Issues' After 2OT Loss to Timberwolves

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings lost Thursday's game to the Minnesota Timberwolves by one point in double-overtime, but they apparently have larger issues than just the one defeat.

"I don't know," Buddy Hield said when asked about his recent struggles and benchings, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "Seems like we're all over the place—coaches and everybody. Trust issues going on, I guess. Guys stop believing in players. It is what it is. They have who they have playing out there and I just have to be supportive."

Hield scored 17 points in the 105-104 loss on just 6-of-20 shooting. The team as a whole shot 34.6 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range.

Anderson pointed out Hield played a mere four minutes in the fourth quarter and less than two minutes in overtime, continuing a recent trend of head coach Luke Walton keeping the Oklahoma product on the sidelines during crunch time minutes.

"I don't know," Hield said when asked to expand on the trust issues comments. "I like to be on the court. That's why I'm on the court, right? I want to make plays, make shots. I feel like I wasn't trusted the past two games to be on the court."

Sacramento has lost five games in a row, and Hield shot 30 percent or worse in four of them.

Still, he is an important building block on the team that has a talented young core in place with Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, although the latter two exited the most recent loss with injuries.

The Kings are 1.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference but need the No. 6 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft to bounce back if they are going to make a run at the postseason.