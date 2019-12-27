Buddy Hield Laments Kings' 'Trust Issues' After 2OT Loss to Timberwolves

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Charlotte defeated Sacramento 110-102. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings lost Thursday's game to the Minnesota Timberwolves by one point in double-overtime, but they apparently have larger issues than just the one defeat. 

"I don't know," Buddy Hield said when asked about his recent struggles and benchings, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "Seems like we're all over the place—coaches and everybody. Trust issues going on, I guess. Guys stop believing in players. It is what it is. They have who they have playing out there and I just have to be supportive."

Hield scored 17 points in the 105-104 loss on just 6-of-20 shooting. The team as a whole shot 34.6 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range.

Anderson pointed out Hield played a mere four minutes in the fourth quarter and less than two minutes in overtime, continuing a recent trend of head coach Luke Walton keeping the Oklahoma product on the sidelines during crunch time minutes.

"I don't know," Hield said when asked to expand on the trust issues comments. "I like to be on the court. That's why I'm on the court, right? I want to make plays, make shots. I feel like I wasn't trusted the past two games to be on the court."

Sacramento has lost five games in a row, and Hield shot 30 percent or worse in four of them.

Still, he is an important building block on the team that has a talented young core in place with Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, although the latter two exited the most recent loss with injuries.

The Kings are 1.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference but need the No. 6 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft to bounce back if they are going to make a run at the postseason.

Related

    Dinwiddie Blames Loss to Knicks on 'Too Much Eggnog'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dinwiddie Blames Loss to Knicks on 'Too Much Eggnog'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Otto Porter Jr. Aiming for ASB Return

    Bulls wing (left foot) hopes to return around the All-Star break in February

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Otto Porter Jr. Aiming for ASB Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dedmon Wants to Be Traded

    Kings big man wants out of Sacramento, multiple teams making offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dedmon Wants to Be Traded

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report