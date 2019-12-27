Kellen Mond Carries Texas A&M to 24-21 Texas Bowl Win over Oklahoma State

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Texas A&M Aggies upset the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-21 in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday night.

Junior Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond entered this matchup having already joined Johnny Manziel as the only two A&M quarterbacks ever to throw for 7,000 career yards and rush for 1,000 career yards, according to the program's official website.

Mond displayed that talent as he took over in the second half with his legs, breaking a 14-14 tie with a 67-yard rushing touchdown at the 10:45 mark in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys cut the deficit to 24-21 with 1:04 left when redshirt senior quarterback Dru Brown tossed a five-yard touchdown to Braydon Johnson.

Oklahoma State failed an onside kick attempt, which allowed Mond to kneel and run out the clock.

The 8-5 Aggies have won back-to-back bowl games in Jimbo Fisher's first two years as head coach. Texas A&M had dropped the last two regular-season matchups to No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 LSU but did not let those results bleed into Friday.

Brown started in place of Spencer Sanders, who had missed the last two regular-season contests following thumb surgery.

Notable Performances

Texas A&M

QB Kellen Mond: 95 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 12 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD

RB Isaiah Spiller: 19 carries, 77 yards, 1 TD

WR Jhamon Ausbon: 1 catch, 10 yards, 1 TD

WR Quartney Davis: 6 catches, 48 yards

Oklahoma State

QB Dru Brown: 184 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT; 9 carries, -9 yards, 1 TD



RB Chuba Hubbard: 19 carries, 158 yards

WR Braydon Johnson: 5 catches, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Kellen Mond Saves Aggies from Underwhelming Offensive Outing

Mond had thrown for 80 yards and rushed for 21 more in the game.

Then, he ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to put the Aggies up 21-14 early in the fourth quarter:

The San Antonio native heated up from there. On the Aggies' ensuing drive, Mond cruised for a 30-yard run to set them up at the Oklahoma State 20-yard line. Texas A&M cashed in with a 24-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-14 with 2:52 left to play.

Mond finished with 117 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. His previous career high for rushing yards in a game was 109 against Arkansas in 2017 (h/t CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli). Those are the only times Mond has exceeded 100 yards on the ground.

In the process, he morphed chatter that a quarterback battle with Zach Calzada was imminent for next season into a statement win.

Mond finished 2019 with 2,897 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a passer alongside 500 yards and eight touchdowns as a rusher.

Chuba Hubbard Joins Barry Sanders in Oklahoma State History

Chuba Hubbard bolstered his record-breaking season on a 16-yard run in the second quarter that made the redshirt sophomore the only Oklahoma State running back other than Barry Sanders to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season:

Sanders, who tallied 2,850 yards on the ground in 1988, congratulated Hubbard:

Hubbard couldn't be contained in the fourth quarter either, as he gained 42 yards in the frame. He led all rushers Friday night with 158 yards on 19 carries, which brought his final totals for 2019 to 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns on 328 attempts.

The only game in which Hubbard failed to gain at least 100 yards on the ground came on Sept. 7. He posted 12 100-yard outings, including four 200-yard performances.

The Alberta, Canada, native is the only player to hit the 2,000-yard rushing mark this season, and the fifth in Big 12 history and 32nd overall.

Hubbard was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as well as a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award. In addition to leading FBS in rushing yards, he leads in all-purpose yards (2,334) and rushing yards per game.