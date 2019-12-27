Knicks Trade Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Prefers NY Exit; Target of Multiple Teams

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Sarah Stier/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. reportedly no longer wants to be in the Big Apple. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, teams around the league believe the North Carolina State product "prefers a move from the Knicks." As a result, Charania reported "several teams have made inquiries into" his availability prior to the February trade deadline.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

