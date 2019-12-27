Bulls Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. Targeting Foot Injury Return Near All-Star Break

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls small forward Otto Porter Jr. is reportedly hoping to return from a left foot fracture sometime around the All-Star break in February, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Porter has been limited to just nine games this season and has not played since Nov. 6 because of the injury.

This is Porter's first full campaign as a member of the Bulls after they acquired him from the Washington Wizards in a trade last season.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron on Track to Play vs. Blazers

    Lakers star (groin) is expected to travel with the team to Portland and is on track to play Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron on Track to Play vs. Blazers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Believing in Luka Is Easy, but What About Rising Mavs?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Believing in Luka Is Easy, but What About Rising Mavs?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Pop Calls Doncic 'Magic Johnson-Like'

    'He's not Magic Johnson, but it's Magic Johnson-like in the sense that he sees the floor in that same way'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pop Calls Doncic 'Magic Johnson-Like'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report