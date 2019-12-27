Bulls Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. Targeting Foot Injury Return Near All-Star Break

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls small forward Otto Porter Jr. is reportedly hoping to return from a left foot fracture sometime around the All-Star break in February, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Porter has been limited to just nine games this season and has not played since Nov. 6 because of the injury.

This is Porter's first full campaign as a member of the Bulls after they acquired him from the Washington Wizards in a trade last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.



Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.