LSU's Ed Orgeron Thinks Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Play in CFP Despite Injury

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he believes running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will take the field during Saturday's College Football Playoff game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

"He worked out with the trainers," Orgeron said of the running back, per Amos Morale III of WWL. "He did a little more yesterday. He felt a little sore after the workout. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde is ready to play we are going to play him. That's going to be a game-time decision."

"Knowing Clyde, he's going to want to play," Orgeron added.

Morale noted Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice leading up to the game.

While quarterback Joe Burrow generated the headlines as the Heisman Trophy winner, Edwards-Helaire enjoyed a breakout season with 1,290 rushing yards, 399 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Opposing defenses have to account for Burrow on every snap, and the powerful running back has taken advantage by exploding through holes and picking up difficult yardage between the tackles.

Orgeron said the Tigers will use a committee approach with Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry at running back if the normal starter can't play.

If there is a silver lining for LSU, it is the fact Oklahoma is the ideal playoff team to play against for a shorthanded offense. The Sooners were a middling 48th in the country in scoring defense this season and nowhere near as potent as Clemson (first) and Ohio State (tied for second) on that side of the ball.

Edwards-Helaire's availability may ultimately be more important in the national title game against either the Tigers or Buckeyes should LSU handle an overmatched Oklahoma defense.