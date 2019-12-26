Ravens' Mark Ingram Says He'll Be Ready for Playoff Opener Despite Calf Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram allayed fears his calf strain would jeopardize his availability for the team's divisional-round playoff matchup.

"I'm smooth, I'm good," Ingram told reporters Thursday. "I got some time. So, I will be ready for the first playoff game. ... I have confidence that I'll be ready to go."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday an MRI revealed Ingram is suffering from a "mild to moderate" strain and added the team was hopeful he'd be healthy for the postseason.

Ingram finished the regular season with 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to his third Pro Bowl. Football Outsiders ranks him third in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among running backs with at least 100 carries.

Baltimore has already clinched the AFC's top seed, so it has little to play for in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, Ingram is one of a few key players who will be out Sunday.

Should the worst-case scenario come to pass and Ingram is unavailable when the Ravens are taking the field in the divisional round, they'd still have Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards to lead the rushing attack.

Jackson already set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback (1,206 yards), and Edwards is averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry.