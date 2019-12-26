Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Says Media Phrases Answers 'For the Response Y'all Want'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott declined to speak with reporters Thursday, citing his frustration with the media writ large.

Elliott said he's asked the same questions and that reporters had attempted to generate controversy from his responses.

"Y'all be trying to get me," he said, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Y'all gonna phrase it for the response y'all want."

Teammate Dak Prescott struck a similar tone when being asked about Jason Garrett entering the last game of his contract with the Cowboys.

"I think it's the last game on mine as well," Prescott told reporters. "I'll be damned if I speak on anybody else's future or their place."

The Cowboys face a must-win game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, and even a victory may not be enough to overtake the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title. Tensions are probably high in the locker room as season finale nears.

Elliott's general frustration is understandable and not necessarily reflective of how the media have covered the team in 2019.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought Garrett's contract status wouldn't present any major problems to the team or its head coach. Instead, Garrett's long-term future has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding Dallas.

Throw in the general scrutiny that comes with an underwhelming 7-8 season, and reporters are naturally going to ask difficult questions.

As a result, players such as Elliott and Prescott have been faced with the choice of either delivering the same anodyne responses or providing a candid response that would inevitably generate another wave of inquiries.