Video: Watch Anthony Davis Land on Kevin Hart During Clippers vs. Lakers

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Hart acted as Anthony Davis' Santa Claus on Christmas when the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star fell onto his lap Wednesday night. LeBron James ran over to join in on the fun, too:

Hart playfully swung at Kawhi Leonard in the second half as Los Angeles Clippers' reigning NBA Finals MVP chased a loose ball out of bounds, but the 40-year-old comedian was mostly all smiles at Staples Center:

Davis recorded 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, but it was Leonard's game-high 35 points that led the Clippers to a 111-106 comeback victory.

The Clippers previously defeated the Lakers 112-102 in a regular-season opener Oct. 22. The Lakers have now dropped four straight, their first losing streak of the season.

More important than Davis sitting on Hart's lap, the 24-7 Lakers sit atop the Western Conference over the 21-8 Denver Nuggets and 23-10 Clippers.