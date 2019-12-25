Video: Watch Anthony Davis Land on Kevin Hart During Clippers vs. Lakers

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 26, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis keeps the ball in play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Hart acted as Anthony Davis' Santa Claus on Christmas when the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star fell onto his lap Wednesday night. LeBron James ran over to join in on the fun, too:

Hart playfully swung at Kawhi Leonard in the second half as Los Angeles Clippers' reigning NBA Finals MVP chased a loose ball out of bounds, but the 40-year-old comedian was mostly all smiles at Staples Center:

Davis recorded 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, but it was Leonard's game-high 35 points that led the Clippers to a 111-106 comeback victory.

The Clippers previously defeated the Lakers 112-102 in a regular-season opener Oct. 22. The Lakers have now dropped four straight, their first losing streak of the season.

More important than Davis sitting on Hart's lap, the 24-7 Lakers sit atop the Western Conference over the 21-8 Denver Nuggets and 23-10 Clippers. 

