Cheez-It Bowl 2019: Air Force vs. Washington State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

The Cheez-It Bowl features the starkest contrast in offensive styles of any FBS postseason game.

The Washington State Cougars are known for their "Air Raid" style that produces exponential passing numbers.

On the other end of the matchup sits the Air Force Falcons, who thrive on their option-based attack that makes them one of the top rushing squads in the country.

The two sides are expected to produce a much more entertaining Cheez-It Bowl than last year, when the TCU Horned Frogs and California Golden Bears combined for 17 points in five periods.

Cheez-It Bowl Information

Date: Friday, December 27

Start Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Air Force (-3); Over/Under: 68.5

Preview

There is a possibility the Cheez-It Bowl turns into a shootout since both defenses could struggle with the offensive strengths of their opponent.

Air Force allows 208.1 passing yards per game, and it is facing the most-prolific aerial attack with the FBS' leading passer at the helm.

Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon is the FBS' only 5,000-yard passer, and he has the second-most touchdown passes with 45.

In five contests, he has thrown more than four scores, with his highest output being nine touchdowns in a 67-63 loss to the UCLA Bruins September 21.

Gordon has spread the ball around quite well, as five Washington State receivers own more than 50 catches and 10 players have a touchdown reception.

Brandon Arconado and Easop Winston Jr. are Gordon's top targets, and he will try to use Max Borghi as an outlet out of the backfield.

Borghi could provide a change of pace on a few occasions—he has 790 rushing yards on 121 attempts. He could be used most in the red zone when the Pac-12 side needs to push in a score.

How often Washington State finds the end zone depends on its ability to stop Air Force's option offense.

The Cougars had a rough defensive campaign. They rank in the bottom 10 of the FBS in passing yards allowed and conceded 170 rushing yards per contest.

Air Force owns the FBS' third-best rushing offense, which is led by quarterback Donald Hammond III.

Hammond, Kadin Remsberg, Timothy Jackson and Taven Birdow all have over 100 carries, 490 rushing yards and five scores.

Birdow owns the most attempts, Remsberg leads the Falcons in rushing yards and Hammond is the only player with double-digit end zone trips.

If the Falcons methodically march down the field on scoring drives, they will take a good chunk of time off the clock and put the over in danger.

The reason why both teams are capable of combining for over 68.5 points is neither defense is great at slowing down the other's strength.

The spread may be more difficult to figure out since the Cougars are likely to strike faster than the Falcons, if the situation requires it, which may lead to a close affair.

