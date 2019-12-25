D'Angelo Russell, Warriors Stun James Harden and Russell Westbrook's Rockets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 25: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on December 25, 2019 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets couldn't get past the Golden State Warriors when they had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant on the floor.

Looks like they can't without them, either.

Damion Lee had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green added 20 apiece as the Warriors earned a 116-104 win over the Rockets on Christmas Day.

The win is Golden State's third in a row after failing to win consecutive games all season until this streak.

Houston shot just 37.0 percent from the floor, including a 16-of-51 mark from three. Russell Westbrook struggled mightily throughout, finishing with 30 points on 11-of-32 shooting. James Harden finished with 24 points.

     

What's Next?

The Rockets return to the floor Saturday to host the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

