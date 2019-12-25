D'Angelo Russell, Warriors Stun James Harden and Russell Westbrook's Rockets

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets couldn't get past the Golden State Warriors when they had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant on the floor.

Looks like they can't without them, either.

Damion Lee had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green added 20 apiece as the Warriors earned a 116-104 win over the Rockets on Christmas Day.

The win is Golden State's third in a row after failing to win consecutive games all season until this streak.

Houston shot just 37.0 percent from the floor, including a 16-of-51 mark from three. Russell Westbrook struggled mightily throughout, finishing with 30 points on 11-of-32 shooting. James Harden finished with 24 points.

What's Next?

The Rockets return to the floor Saturday to host the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

