Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 Named 2019 Moment of Year

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2019

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston celebrates at the end of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

In a year full of memorable moments, nothing was better than Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35

The match was named the WWE Moment of the Year during Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage:

"I think as performers we always want to put forth a match that will give the people a moment that is unforgettable and KofiMania was unforgettable beyond a shadow of a doubt," Kingston said while accepting the award.

Though it wasn't the main event, Kingston stole the show in the April match at MetLife Stadium with a shocking win over Daniel Bryan to win the belt.

The New Day member used the Trouble in Paradise to end the match after what had been an exciting back-and-forth battle.

Of course, the post-match reaction was just as notable as the bout itself.

Kingston celebrated with Big E and Xavier Woods, as well as his sons, in an emotional moment in the ring.

It was exactly what fans look for in the top match of the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

