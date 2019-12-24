Report: Manchester United Ready to Sell Nemanja Matic, Marcos Rojo in January

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to cash in on both Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo in the upcoming January transfer window, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be keen to rebuild the squad.

The veteran duo have fallen out of favour this season, and the Red Devils do not see a future for either at Old Trafford, according to The Times (h/t Jeorge Bird of the MailOnline).

Matic is out of contract at the end of the campaign and as a result the Serb is free to talk to overseas clubs in the new year with a view to agreeing a pre-contract ahead of a summer transfer.

However, United are said to be ready to sell the 31-year-old in the upcoming window so they can obtain a fee for him.

It's been reported by Gianluca Di Marizo of Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Espana) that Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign the midfielder in the mid-season market.

Rojo has consistently suffered with injuries in recent years, and the Argentina international is currently well down the list of preferred centre-backs at United, particularly following the acquisition of Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a centre-back in the summer.

Both players have found minutes difficult to come by this season, with Solskjaer opting to put his faith in younger players. Even with Paul Pogba out injured for long spells of the campaign, Matic's last start in the Premier League came in the 2-0 loss to West Ham United in September; he's only made two top-flight starts all term.

After Matic was in the XI for the recent UEFA Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar, Squawka Football noted it had been a long time coming for the midfielder:

Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Solskjaer played down some social media activity from Matic earlier in the season that suggested he's open to making a January transfer:

Rojo was strongly linked with a transfer in the summer, with Everton reported to have made a late move for him in the summer window; the Toffees are said to have not matched United's valuation, though.

It's no surprise Solskjaer has opted to move on from the former Sporting Lisbon star, as the 29-year-old has developed a reputation for being a rash tackler and is too injury prone to be depended on throughout the course of an entire campaign.

If the players do move on, it'll be intriguing to see if United opt to bring in replacements. The team would benefit from some fresh faces, as they sit down in ninth place in the Premier League table after their 2-0 loss to bottom club Watford on Sunday.