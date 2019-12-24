Samoa Joe Tease Hints at Possible Seth Rollins Feud and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Samoa Joe has always managed to strike a nerve with fans because he is unapologetically badass. Whether he is a heel or a babyface, Joe's no-nonsense approach to his character and in-ring performance has always made him a compelling and popular performer.

Monday night, that badassery was on full display as he defiantly stood up in the face of the imposing Akam and Rezar, refusing to move from the announce position so they could put Rey Mysterio through it. He paid dearly, enduring a beatdown from AOP at the order of Seth Rollins, but in the process, he set himself up for a rivalry with Rollins that the loyal, patient fans of WWE deserve.

Rollins vs. Kevin Owens has, to this point, been a solid enough program, but Joe as the resistant Superstar standing up to the egotistical Rollins is a money feud the likes of which could draw fans to Raw if handled correctly.

That they have yet to have a high-profile, major rivalry of any sort to this point only makes it that much more appealing.

What WWE Creative must be aware of is the importance of booking Joe with care. Beating him too many times, as has been the case throughout his main roster career, devalues him and erases the aura he has worked his entire career to develop.

While the company clearly values Rollins above just about any other Superstar on the roster, he does not have the potential to create interest in the product the way a vengeful, unstoppable and rebellious Joe does. Protecting him is, in this case, more important than the continued pushing of The Architect.

Their prospective rivalry got off on the right foot Monday on a show that was otherwise flat. Now, it is time for Paul Heyman to channel the same vision that helped produce total badass Taz and apply it to a star who has, to this point, been wildly mismanaged during his WWE run.