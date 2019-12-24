Jurgen Klopp Says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out Until 2020 with Ankle Injury

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistDecember 24, 2019

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool comes off with an injury during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered ankle ligament damage and will not feature again in 2019. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 26, started in both of Liverpool's game during their 2019 FIFA Club World Cup participation, including Saturday's final against Flamengo when they won 1-0 in injury time.

The England international came off after 75 minutes in the final following an ankle knock, and Klopp told reporters on Tuesday that he won't return before the end of the year, per the Mirror's David Maddock:

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to second-place Leicester City on Thursday before they're due to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in their final fixture of 2019.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sat out the bulk of last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in April 2018, returning to action in February 2019 and playing just 19 minutes of the Premier League campaign.

He's played a much more prominent role this season and has made 21 appearances across all competitions, netting five goals in the process.

Roberto Firmino struck in the ninth minute of extra time to bag the only goal during the final in Doha, Qatar, securing Liverpool's maiden Club World Cup:

Oxlade-Chamberlain challenged for a header in the second half but landed awkwardly on his right ankle and had to leave Khalifa International Stadium on crutches.

Klopp appeared uncertain as to how long he'll be without his creative star, per the Telegraph's Chrs Bascombe:

The Merseysiders made do without injury doubt Georginio Wijnaldum during their Club World Cup run, but the fresh concerns over Oxlade-Chamberlain will rob them of another midfield asset.

Liverpool host Sheffield United on Thursday, January 2 in their first fixture of 2020, shortly before they're at home to Everton on Sunday, January 5 in the FA Cup third round for the second Merseyside derby of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was an unused substitute when the Reds thrashed their rivals 5-2 at home in the league in early December, and he'll be eager to ensure he doesn't miss another chance to face the Toffees.

Related

    Remembering Leo Messi's Magical Decade at Barcelona

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Remembering Leo Messi's Magical Decade at Barcelona

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    De Jong 'Never Doubted' He Was Capable of Stepping Up at Barcelona

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Jong 'Never Doubted' He Was Capable of Stepping Up at Barcelona

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Make a Midfield Trio for Each of These 🐐

    Tap for six more teams

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Make a Midfield Trio for Each of These 🐐

    brfootball
    via Instagram

    Alan Pardew Named Manager of ADO Den Haag

    Ex-Premier League boss takes over 17th-place Dutch side

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alan Pardew Named Manager of ADO Den Haag

    via birminghammail