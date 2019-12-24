Report: Chelsea Offered Isco to Aid Real Madrid's Pursuit of Christian Eriksen

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly have the chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco during the January transfer window, which could open space for Los Blancos to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, 27, is out of contract at the end of this season and has long been rumoured as a target for Real, who are willing to sell Isco for £44 million this winter, per the Mirror's Tony Banks.

Isco, also 27, was previously shunned by Real manager Zinedine Zidane but has fought his way back into the first-team plans this season, starting in three of the club's last five league games.

The Spain international is yet to have a direct involvement in front of goal after 13 appearances across all competitions this season and could be deemed surplus to requirements.

However, Real Madrid blogger Lucas Navarrete illustrated how statistics can often be misleading, touting Isco as a key player after Wednesday's 0-0 stalemate in the first Clasico of the campaign:

Ben Rumsby and Matt Law of the Telegraph reported in early December that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has £150 million to spend in January after the club had its transfer ban reduced.

The west Londoners were prevented from registering new players over the summer as part of their punishment for signing under-age players.

Real have been linked with Eriksen for several transfer windows and could finally complete the switch in 2020. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has encouraged clubs to move for the player after he told the Evening Standard's James Olley: "We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals."



The Dane hasn't started for Spurs in the Premier League since they drew 1-1 with Everton on November 3, and the Standard's Dan Kilpatrick bemoaned his drop in standards during that outing:

Jose Mourinho has started Eriksen on the bench in each of his six Premier League games since taking charge, though Banks added the manager wants the player to stay at the club.

The playmaker's expiring contract leaves Tottenham at risk of losing their asset for nothing in the summer, but Chelsea could help their London rivals secure a fee if they sign Isco.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is also mentioned as one of those targets attracting Chelsea's gaze ahead of January, though the Germans are against selling their England international, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

The Blues could face competition from Manchester City in their bid to land Isco, with the Citizens having also been closely linked with the player in past transfer windows.

Tottenham lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Sunday and will open the Boxing Day schedule at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, while the Blues will host Southampton at Stamford Bridge.