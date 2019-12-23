Donovan Mitchell on Tyler Herro After Heat Win vs. Jazz: 'He Kicked My Ass'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 24, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz on December 23, 2019 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Tyler Herro earned the respect of Donovan Mitchell on Monday night.

The Miami Heat rookie first-round guard posted 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal during the team's 107-104 win over Mitchell's Utah Jazz. Mitchell finished with 13 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals but gave credit where credit was due afterward.

"He kicked my ass," Mitchell told reporters. "He capitalized on my poor defense. I take credit for that. I'll take the blame for that. It's on me. He kicked my ass on three straight possessions. We'll see him again."

The 19-year-old Kentucky product scored nine fourth-quarter points with six within two minutes late in the fourth, including a roundabout driving layup that featured Mitchell's self-described poor defense:

Mitchell isn't alone in getting torched by Herro this season. Since Miami selected him 13th overall in June, he has quickly developed into a reliable reserve. Herro entered Monday's contest averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.9 minutes while shooting 37.8 percent from three.

Miami and Utah will play once more this season, Feb. 12 at Utah. This win snapped a five-game winning streak for the 18-12 Jazz and boosted the Heat's overall record to 22-8 with a league-best 13-1 home mark.

Related

    Inside the Bron-Kawhi Rivalry

    Execs and players break down the dynamic between LeBron and Kawhi: ‘Don’t see them going out to dinner’ ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the Bron-Kawhi Rivalry

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Rumors: Ex-HC David Fizdale Returning to ESPN as NBA Analyst

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Rumors: Ex-HC David Fizdale Returning to ESPN as NBA Analyst

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers' Kawhi Pursuit Details

    👀 Lakers execs resent Kawhi, his camp 📝 Uncle Dennis' wish list revealed 🔍 NBA investigated Clips (The Athletic)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers' Kawhi Pursuit Details

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz

    Utah will also send two future second-round picks to the Cavs as part of the trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report