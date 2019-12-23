Look: Panthers Fans Call for Cam Newton's Return to Team with Billboard

Joseph Zucker
December 23, 2019

A group of enterprising Carolina Panthers fans are doing their part to convince the team to retain star quarterback Cam Newton.

According to Fox 46 Charlotte, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to purchase advertising space focused on Newton's return. The organizer received enough money to get two billboards, one reading "#KeepCam1nCarolina2020" and the other featuring the tagline "Cam-Olina."

Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell addressed the marketing campaign Monday.

"I'd love for Cam to stay," he told reporters. "I don't know why he'd be leaving."

A foot injury limited Newton to two games this year, and he underwent season-ending foot surgery Dec. 9.

Newton has one year left on his contract, and many have wondered whether the three-time Pro Bowler could have a change of scenery in the months ahead. Carolina would save $19.1 million and incur $2 million in dead money by releasing or trading him before the start of the 2020 campaign.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Panthers are expected to make Newton available in a trade "provided they can get a large deal to make it worth their while."

Based on the support he has in Charlotte, Carolina is likely to receive some blowback from the fanbase should it move on from Newton in the offseason.

