Clippers' Paul George Praises Thunder 'As One of the Best Organizations'

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Paul George returned to Oklahoma City on Sunday, this time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, losing to the Thunder 118-112 without Kawhi Leonard and Pat Beverley.

George was greeted warmly by the Oklahoma City crowd before the contest, and after the game had nothing but praise for the organization, per Mark Medina of USA Today:

"I will always view this as one of the best organizations that I could have ever played for. They set the bar in many ways from community, again front office, the way they run things, the way they handle things, they just set the bar in so many ways it was a great imprint. A lasting impression on me that I know in a mid-market what’s capable and what’s possible."

Players returning to former teams don't always receive the warmest welcome, but many of Oklahoma City's fans gave George a standing ovation after he was introduced before the game.

"It just made me feel appreciated of being here," he said. "I enjoyed my time here."

George's return didn't go as well on the court, as he shot just 6-of-17 from the floor and scored 18 points in the loss.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons with the Thunder after being traded from the Indiana Pacers in 2017. He was a free agent after his first season and many people expected him to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, but George instead chose to return to the Thunder on a four-year, $137 million contract.

He only played one year on that contract in Oklahoma City, asking for a trade once Leonard approached him about teaming up on the Clippers. But he clearly made his mark on the city and the organization in that time.

"Paul's a great guy. I loved working with him," Thunder head coach Billy Donovan said before the game, per Royce Young of ESPN. "I think everybody felt like he was just going to leave after the first year, but he always had both feet in the circle, treated everyone with respect, and still continues to do that. He's a great guy. I hope it's a good one for him, because he's a really great guy and gave us everything he had for the time he was here."