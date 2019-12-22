Cowboys Team Plane Deemed 'Not Viable' to Fly Back to Dallas After Eagles Loss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The offense isn't the only thing not working when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys had "plane issues" following Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which left them on team buses at Lincoln Financial Field more than two hours after the game was over.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan noted the charter plane was deemed "not viable":

It was another disappointing development for Dallas during a day that saw it lose control of the NFC East with a lackluster performance on the road.

The offense failed to come through with the game on the line, head coach Jason Garrett made a number of puzzling decisions—including keeping wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott off the field on a handful of key plays—and the defense saw a solid effort go to waste.

As a result, the Eagles are a game ahead in the division with one game remaining and only have to defeat the 4-11 New York Giants to clinch an NFC East crown.

Happy travels, Dallas.