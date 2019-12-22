Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Suspended 2 Games for Entering Stands to Confront Fan

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA announced a two-game suspension for Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas for entering the crowd during a verbal confrontation with fans Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 125-108 loss to the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center.

The NBA released a lengthy statement regarding Thomas' suspension:

The 30-year-old point guard made it known he does not agree with the league's decision to discipline him (NSFW language):

A 76ers spokesperson confirmed earlier Sunday that the two fans involved in the verbal confrontation with Thomas have been banned for 12 months from the Wells Fargo Center.

Thomas, donning a vintage Philly Allen Iverson jersey, addressed the incident with reporters in the locker room postgame (NSFW language):

Thomas was caught on video approaching the fans:

Prior to this season, the NBA implemented a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate fan behavior:

"After high-profile incidents involving Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins, Kyle Lowry and others last season—including ones involving racist taunts—zero tolerance for abusive or hateful behavior is now to become the NBA's policy going forward. The league is changing and toughening its code of conduct for fans, especially putting those in closest proximity to the players and the court on alert that anything over the line will lead to ejections and possibly more."

Thomas posted 20 points and three assists prior to his ejection.