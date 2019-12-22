Giants' Saquon Barkley Tells His Dad 'I'm Back' After Monster Game vs. Redskins

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It's been an up-and-down season for Saquon Barkley, but the New York Giants running back is certainly ending the year on a high note.

Barkley rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins, adding 90 receiving yards and a score through the air. He showed his excitement after the game by saying "I'm back" to his dad on the field.

Though Barkley discussed the team's performance in the postgame interview, the late-season showing is huge for him.

The second-year running back went eight straight games without reaching 100 rushing yards, dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out for three contests and limited him for longer.

He finally looked like his old self in Week 15, totaling 143 yards from scrimmage with two scores in a win over the Miami Dolphins. Sunday's performance gave him a second straight 100-yard rushing effort as he looks to end the year on a high note in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It might've been a season to forget for the reigning Rookie of the Year, but it's clear he has as much talent as anyone in the league at his position.

Though the Giants are still just 4-11 after the recent stretch, it gives the squad plenty of momentum heading into 2020. Five touchdown passes from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday also help raise expectations for next year.