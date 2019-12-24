A Wish-List for Every MLB Team to Improve Roster Before Spring Training

1 of 6

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: Pitchers and Infielder

It'll be a few more years before the Baltimore Orioles finish their rebuild, so there's no point suggesting they go after big-ticket players. However, trades of Dylan Bundy and Jonathan Villar only exacerbated their initial need for pitchers and infielders.

Pitching-wise, the Orioles can pursue one-year deals with veterans such as Homer Bailey, Ivan Nova and Alex Wood or reclamation projects such as Aaron Sanchez, Jimmy Nelson and Taijuan Walker. Someone like Matt Duffy would be an ideal upside play for their infield.

Boston Red Sox: Relief Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will have a big hole to fill if their quest to cut payroll leads to a trade of Mookie Betts or David Price. But in the meantime, their rotation and offense are actually in decent shape following the additions of Martin Perez and Jose Peraza.

Boston's bullpen, on the other hand, still resembles the leaky ship it was throughout the 2019 season. If the Rod Sox don't want to stretch their budget for Will Harris, they might pursue lower-cost veterans like Craig Stammen or Brandon Kintzler. A reunion with Andrew Cashner should also be in the cards.

New York Yankees: Infielder and Relief Pitcher

In addition to re-signing ol' standby Brett Gardner, the New York Yankees broke with their recent pattern of risk aversion to sign ace right-hander Gerrit Cole to a record-breaking $324 million contract. As a result, their outfield and starting rotation are good to go.

From here, the Yankees might fill Didi Gregorius' vacated spot in their infield depth chart with a veteran such as Brock Holt or Asdrubal Cabrera. And while their bullpen is already stacked, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that they're eyeing Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Josh Hader. To which we say: Sure, why not?

Tampa Bay Rays: Corner Infielder and Catcher

The Tampa Bay Rays are another AL East power that might get away with standing pat for the rest of the winter. They initially needed to see to their offense, but not so much anymore after re-signing Mike Zunino and adding Hunter Renfroe and Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Still, it wouldn't kill the Rays to add a right-handed hitter (e.g., Todd Frazier or Wilmer Flores) who can play the infield corners. And given how poorly Zunino hit in 2019, it wouldn't be a bad idea to upgrade their catching depth chart. To wit, Jason Castro and Robinson Chirinos are still out there.

Toronto Blue Jays: Designated Hitter, Center Fielder and Relief Pitchers

When the offseason began, the Toronto Blue Jays simply had to add veteran starting pitchers. Now that they have Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson, that need doesn't loom as large. They also don't need a first baseman as much after signing Travis Shaw.

The Blue Jays might now seek veteran help at designated hitter and center field, for which reunions with Edwin Encarnacion and Kevin Pillar are possible. Since they could also use depth in their bullpen, they should be looking at the same relievers as the Red Sox.