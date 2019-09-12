Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of the 2019 MiLB Season

Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of the 2019 MiLB SeasonSeptember 12, 2019
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and collective talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making a big league impact and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1/Top-100 Prospects: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players were identified by where they fall on our top-100 prospects list.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact MLB contributors. These are the guys who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could eventually end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
The 2019 MiLB regular season is over, and each league's respective postseason is already underway.
With that in mind, it seems like the perfect time for one final look at where all 30 MLB farm systems rank as well as an updated look at each team's top 10 prospects.
The factors below helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Preseason rankings referenced in the following article can be found here. The "Graduated/Traded" section refers to where players were slotted on those preseason rankings.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Boston Red Sox (Preseason Rank: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B/3B Triston Casas
|19
|Top 100
|2. RHP Bryan Mata
|20
|2
|3. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|24
|3
|4. OF Jarren Duran
|23
|3
|5. RHP Tanner Houck
|23
|3
|6. RHP Thad Ward
|22
|3
|7. OF Gilberto Jimenez
|19
|3
|8. LHP Jay Groome
|21
|3
|9. SS C.J. Chatham
|24
|3
|10. OF Marcus Wilson
|23
|3
Graduated/Traded: IF Michael Chavis (1), LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (2)
Farm System Snapshot
The Red Sox are in a tough spot with an MLB roster entering a transition period and a farm system lacking in top-tier young talent.
Corner infielder Triston Casas turned in a strong first full season after he was picked 26th overall in the 2018 draft, emerging as the team's top prospect. Slugger Bobby Dalbec (.816 OPS, 27 HR) and breakout speedster Jarren Duran (.367 OBP, 46 SB) give the team two other potential impact position players.
Bryan Mata, Tanner Houck and 2018 fifth-round pick Thad Ward represent the cream of the pitching crop now that Darwinzon Hernandez has exhausted his prospect eligibility. Mata could be ready for a big league role in 2020.
29. Milwaukee Brewers (Preseason Rank: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Brice Turang
|19
|Top 50
|2. OF Trent Grisham
|22
|2
|3. LHP Ethan Small
|22
|3
|4. C Mario Feliciano
|20
|3
|5. LHP Aaron Ashby
|21
|3
|6. RHP Drew Rasmussen
|24
|3
|7. RHP Zack Brown
|24
|3
|8. OF Tristen Lutz
|21
|3
|9. LHP Antoine Kelly
|19
|3
|10. RHP Trey Supak
|23
|3
Graduated/Traded: 2B Keston Hiura (1), IF Mauricio Dubon (6)
Farm System Snapshot
With Keston Hiura assuming a prominent role on the MLB roster, fellow middle infielder Brice Turang is now the consensus top prospect in the Brewers farm system.
Outfielder Trent Grisham is finally living up to his status as the No. 15 pick in the 2015 draft, earning his first big league call-up and hitting .263/.324/.455 with 10 extra-base hits in 33 games since his promotion.
While this system has taken a downturn, there is some intriguing low-level talent rising up the rankings. Catcher Mario Feliciano (25 2B, 19 HR) looks like the long-term answer behind the plate, while 2019 second-round pick and JUCO star Antoine Kelly (2.84 ERA, 12.8 K/9) is one of the early standouts of this year's class.
28. Los Angeles Angels (Preseason Rank: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|20
|Top 25
|2. OF Brandon Marsh
|21
|2
|3. OF Jordyn Adams
|19
|3
|4. RHP Jose Soriano
|20
|3
|5. SS Will Wilson
|21
|3
|6. SS Jeremiah Jackson
|19
|3
|7. LHP Patrick Sandoval
|22
|3
|8. OF D'Shawn Knowles
|18
|3
|9. 2B Jahmai Jones
|22
|3
|10. LHP Hector Yan
|20
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Griffin Canning (2), IF Luis Rengifo (4), LHP Jose Suarez (7), 1B/3B Matt Thaiss (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The Angels have graduated a good deal of talent to the majors this season and have steadily slid down these rankings as a result.
Marquee prospect Jo Adell reached Triple-A this year, and he's ticketed for the Arizona Fall League, so even after missing time early, he looks well-positioned to assume a regular spot in the MLB outfield in 2020. Outfielder Brandon Marsh, left-hander Patrick Sandoval and second baseman Jahmai Jones could also step into major roles next season.
Shortstop Jeremiah Jackson (.939 OPS, 23 HR) is a prospect on the rise after being picked in the second round of the 2018 draft. The same goes for undersized lefty Hector Yan, who racked up 148 strikeouts in 109 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .190 average at Single-A.
27. Washington Nationals (Preseason Rank: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Carter Kieboom
|22
|Top 25
|2. SS Luis Garcia
|19
|Top 100
|3. LHP Tim Cate
|21
|3
|4. RHP Wil Crowe
|25
|3
|5. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|20
|3
|6. RHP Mason Denaburg
|20
|3
|7. 3B Drew Mendoza
|21
|3
|8. SS Yasel Antuna
|19
|3
|9. RHP Sterling Sharp
|24
|3
|10. LHP Matt Cronin
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: CF Victor Robles (1)
Farm System Snapshot
The Nationals have a top-heavy system headlined by slugging middle infielder Carter Kieboom, who appears poised to replace Brian Dozier as the starting second baseman in 2020.
Curveball specialist Tim Cate and high-floor right-hander Wil Crowe are close to MLB-ready, while 2018 first-round pick Mason Denaburg and 2019 first-round pick Jackson Rutledge offer top-of-the-rotation ceilings.
This system is particularly thin on position-player talent, especially with 19-year-old shortstop Luis Garcia struggling in a full season at Double-A. Once Kieboom makes the jump, this group could settle closer to the bottom spot in these rankings.
26. Chicago Cubs (Preseason Rank: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Nico Hoerner
|22
|Top 50
|2. C Miguel Amaya
|20
|2
|3. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|20
|2
|4. OF Brennen Davis
|19
|3
|5. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|24
|3
|6. RHP Ryan Jensen
|21
|3
|7. SS Aramis Ademan
|20
|3
|8. OF Cole Roederer
|19
|3
|9. RHP Kohl Franklin
|20
|3
|10. 2B Chase Strumpf
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Paul Richan (10)
Farm System Snapshot
Injuries to Javier Baez and Addison Russell necessitated an earlier-than-expected promotion of Nico Hoerner by the Cubs. The 2018 first-round pick went 3-for-5 with a triple in his debut, and with Ben Zobrist headed for free agency and Russell's long-term status in question, he could be auditioning for the 2020 second base job.
Catcher Miguel Amaya (35 XBH, 35% CS) and hard-throwing lefty Brailyn Marquez (3.13 ERA, 128 K, 103.2 IP) are on the fringe of top-100 prospect status, and both 20-year-olds are ticketed for Double-A next year.
Recent draft picks Cole Roederer (2018, comp round), Brennen Davis (2018, second round), Kohl Franklin (2018, sixth round), Ryan Jensen (2019, first round) and Chase Strumpf (2019, second round) have given this system a shot in the arm.
25. Houston Astros (Preseason Rank: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Tucker
|22
|Top 25
|2. RHP Forrest Whitley
|21
|Top 50
|3. RHP Cristian Javier
|22
|2
|4. RHP Bryan Abreu
|22
|3
|5. SS Freudis Nova
|19
|3
|6. RHP Tyler Ivey
|23
|3
|7. 3B Abraham Toro
|22
|3
|8. SS Jeremy Pena
|21
|3
|9. C Korey Lee
|21
|3
|10. LHP Enoli Paredes
|23
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Yordan Alvarez (3), RHP Josh James (4), RHP Corbin Martin (5), RHP J.B. Bukauskas (6), 1B Seth Beer (7)
Farm System Snapshot
Graduating Yordan Alvarez and trading Seth Beer, Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas cost the Astros several spots in these rankings. With outfielder Kyle Tucker sitting at 88 MLB at-bats and on the big league roster, he too could graduate before the regular season is over.
The continued development of Forrest Whitley after a trying 2019 season is the biggest X-factor. Fellow pitching prospects Cristian Javier (170 K, 113.2 IP) and Bryan Abreu (126 K, 91.1 IP) showed impressive stuff as they continued rising the organizational ranks.
This system has consistently churned out impact players over the past several years, and while it's not as deep as it was at this time a year ago, there's still some quality up-and-coming talent.
24. Colorado Rockies (Preseason Rank: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|23
|Top 25
|2. LHP Ryan Rolison
|22
|Top 100
|3. 3B Colton Welker
|21
|2
|4. SS Terrin Vavra
|22
|3
|5. 1B Grant Lavigne
|20
|3
|6. LHP Ben Bowden
|24
|3
|7. SS Ryan Vilade
|20
|3
|8. 1B Michael Toglia
|21
|3
|9. 1B/3B Tyler Nevin
|22
|3
|10. OF Sam Hilliard
|25
|3
Graduated/Traded: IF Garrett Hampson (4), RHP Peter Lambert (7)
Farm System Snapshot
The Rockies farm system is loaded with position-player talent, especially across the infield. If not for a season-ending torn labrum, Brendan Rodgers likely would have exhausted his prospect status. Instead, he remains the No. 1 guy in the system.
A lack of pitching talent keeps this system from ranking any higher. A solid season by 2018 first-round pick Ryan Rolison vaulted him into the top-100 prospect conversation, but he's really the only top-tier arm in the minor league ranks. Reliever Ben Bowden has a limited ceiling, but he's ready for the majors.
Infielder Terrin Vavra is a player to watch. The 22-year-old hit .318/.409/.489 with 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 steals at Single-A, and he has a profile similar to 2019 rookie Garrett Hampson.
23. St. Louis Cardinals (Preseason Rank: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Gorman
|19
|Top 50
|2. OF Dylan Carlson
|20
|Top 50
|3. C Andrew Knizner
|24
|2
|4. C Ivan Herrera
|19
|3
|5. 3B Elehuris Montero
|21
|3
|6. RHP Johan Oviedo
|21
|3
|7. OF Randy Arozarena
|24
|3
|8. LHP Zack Thompson
|21
|3
|9. OF Jhon Torres
|19
|3
|10. LHP Genesis Cabrera
|22
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Alex Reyes (2), RHP Dakota Hudson (3), RHP Ryan Helsley (6)
Farm System Snapshot
Slugger Nolan Gorman, breakout outfielder Dylan Carlson and catcher-of-the-future Andrew Knizner are the headliners in this top-heavy system.
The Cardinals have a long history of developing pitching talent, including Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Michael Wacha, Carlos Martinez and Jordan Hicks. That side of things is thin right now, though, with electric 6'6" right-hander Johan Oviedo the system's top arm.
Catcher Ivan Herrera has been the system's breakout prospect, hitting .284/.374/.405 with 10 doubles and nine home runs in 87 games between Single-A and High-A while continuing to show solid defensive skills.
22. New York Mets (Preseason Rank: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Ronny Mauricio
|18
|Top 100
|2. SS Andres Gimenez
|21
|Top 100
|3. 3B Brett Baty
|19
|2
|4. C Francisco Alvarez
|17
|2
|5. 3B Mark Vientos
|19
|3
|6. RHP Matthew Allan
|18
|3
|7. LHP David Peterson
|24
|3
|8. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|23
|3
|9. RHP Josh Wolf
|19
|3
|10. LHP Kevin Smith
|22
|3
Graduated/Traded: 1B Pete Alonso (2), LHP Anthony Kay (7), RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (8)
Farm System Snapshot
With Pete Alonso moving on to the majors and top pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson shipped out at the deadline, the Mets system has thinned this year.
That said, with the additions of Brett Baty, Matthew Allan and Josh Wolf in the 2019 draft and the emergence of catcher Francisco Alvarez (42 G, .916 OPS, 17 XBH), there is a lot of intriguing talent in the lower levels.
Despite a disappointing season at Double-A, where he hit .250/.309/.387 in 117 games, infielder Andres Gimenez still has a ton of upside. If he could return to form as a headliner alongside Ronny Mauricio, this system would look a lot better.
21. Philadelphia Phillies (Preseason Rank: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Alec Bohm
|23
|Top 25
|2. RHP Spencer Howard
|23
|Top 100
|3. RHP Adonis Medina
|22
|2
|4. SS Bryson Stott
|21
|2
|5. RHP Francisco Morales
|19
|3
|6. SS Luis Garcia
|18
|3
|7. C Rafael Marchan
|20
|3
|8. LHP Erik Miller
|21
|3
|9. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|23
|3
|10. OF Mickey Moniak
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Adam Haseley (4), LHP Ranger Suarez (9)
Farm System Snapshot
The emergence of Alec Bohm as one of baseball's best young sluggers and Spencer Howard as a top-100 prospect and potential frontline arm has helped the Phillies offset the departure of the highly regarded Sixto Sanchez in the J.T. Realmuto trade.
Likewise, 2019 draft picks Bryson Stott (48 G, .885 OPS, 18 XBH) and Erik Miller (36 IP, 1.50 ERA, 52 K) have further bolstered the system by starting their pro careers on high notes.
If guys such as Adonis Medina, Mickey Moniak and Luis Garcia live up to their vast potential, and low-level standouts such as Francisco Morales and Rafael Marchan take the next step, this will be a system on the rise.
20. Texas Rangers (Preseason Rank: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Hans Crouse
|20
|Top 100
|2. 3B Josh Jung
|21
|Top 100
|3. C Sam Huff
|21
|Top 100
|4. OF Leody Taveras
|21
|2
|5. 2B Nick Solak
|24
|3
|6. LHP Joe Palumbo
|24
|3
|7. SS Osleivis Basabe
|18
|3
|8. LHP Brock Burke
|23
|3
|9. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel
|20
|3
|10. RHP Cole Winn
|19
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Rangers have had a tough time developing pitching talent over the years, and it remains an issue now that outside additions Mike Minor and Lance Lynn are the only reliable arms on this year's staff. Right-hander Hans Crouse has a chance to buck that trend if he can harness his electric stuff.
Breakout catcher Sam Huff and 2019 first-round pick Josh Jung give the team two more top-100 prospects, while a resurgent season from toolsy outfielder Leody Taveras leaves him on the cusp of returning to league-wide lists.
Low-level prospects like Osleivis Basabe, Sherten Apostel, Cole Winn and 16-year-old international signing Maximo Acosta have a chance to push this system into the top half of these rankings with strong showings in 2020.
19. New York Yankees (Preseason Rank: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Deivi Garcia
|20
|Top 50
|2. RHP Luis Gil
|21
|Top 100
|3. OF Estevan Florial
|21
|Top 100
|4. OF Jasson Dominguez
|16
|2
|5. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|23
|3
|6. RHP Roansy Contreras
|19
|3
|7. OF Everson Pereira
|18
|3
|8. OF Antonio Cabello
|18
|3
|9. RHP Yoendrys Gomez
|19
|3
|10. RHP Albert Abreu
|23
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Yankees system offers considerable depth but is lacking in elite-level prospect talent. Even consensus No. 1 prospect Deivi Garcia comes with some question marks, most notably an undersized 5'9" frame that gives him a reliever profile.
However, this system is loaded with high-ceiling arms. Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Roansy Contreras, Yoendrys Gomez and Albert Abreu all earned spots on the organizational top-10 list, while guys like Nick Nelson, Trevor Stephan, T.J. Sikkema, Michael King and flamethrower Luis Medina are all capable of joining them.
The other strength of this system is low-level outfield talent. Everson Pereira and Antonio Cabello were the headliners of that group prior to the signing of top international prospect Jasson Dominguez to a $5.1 million bonus. He could quickly join the top-100 prospect list with a strong pro debut.
18. Cincinnati Reds (Preseason Rank: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Hunter Greene
|20
|Top 50
|2. LHP Nick Lodolo
|21
|Top 100
|3. RHP Tony Santillan
|22
|Top 100
|4. 3B Jonathan India
|22
|2
|5. C Tyler Stephenson
|23
|3
|6. OF Mike Siani
|20
|3
|7. 3B Tyler Callihan
|19
|3
|8. SS Jose Israel Garcia
|21
|3
|9. 3B Rece Hinds
|19
|3
|10. OF Jameson Hannah
|22
|3
Graduated/Traded: CF Nick Senzel (1), OF Taylor Trammell (2)
Farm System Snapshot
With Nick Senzel moving on to the majors and Taylor Trammell traded to the San Diego Padres in the three-team deal that brought Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, the top of the Reds farm system has taken a hit.
Adding arguably the top collegiate arm in this year's draft in TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo helps, and prep infielders Tyler Callihan and Rece Hinds both have considerable upside. But this is no longer a top-tier system.
The health of Hunter Greene after his 2019 season was lost to Tommy John surgery will be one of the biggest storylines surrounding this team going forward. If he can return strong and Tony Santillan can take the next step in his development, the starting rotation will be in good shape going forward.
17. Pittsburgh Pirates (Preseason Rank: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|22
|Top 50
|2. RHP Mitch Keller
|23
|Top 50
|3. SS Oneil Cruz
|20
|Top 100
|4. OF Travis Swaggerty
|22
|2
|5. OF Cal Mitchell
|20
|3
|6. RHP Quinn Priester
|18
|3
|7. RHP Cody Bolton
|21
|3
|8. 2B Kevin Kramer
|25
|3
|9. OF Sammy Siani
|18
|3
|10. SS Ji-Hwan Bae
|20
|3
Graduated/Traded: SS Cole Tucker (6), OF Bryan Reynolds (8), SS Kevin Newman (9)
Farm System Snapshot
The 2019 season has not gone according to plan for Ke'Bryan Hayes and Mitch Keller, as neither player has made a positive impact at the MLB level for the Pirates. Hayes posted middling numbers at Triple-A and spent the entire season in the minors, while Keller has been shelled to the tune of an 8.29 ERA over nine starts in the majors. Both players are still a big part of the club's long-term plans.
A breakout season from right-hander Cody Bolton (101.2 IP, 3.28 ERA, 102 K) and the addition of projectable prep right-hander Quinn Priester with the No. 18 overall pick in June has helped add some balance to what was a position-player-heavy top of the system.
With Hayes, Keller and utility man Kevin Kramer all expected to exit the prospect ranks early in the 2020 season, this system appears to be headed for a slide in these rankings.
16. Oakland Athletics (Preseason Rank: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|21
|Top 25
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|24
|Top 50
|3. C Sean Murphy
|24
|Top 100
|4. SS Jorge Mateo
|24
|2
|5. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|24
|3
|8. OF Austin Beck
|20
|3
|6. 3B Sheldon Neuse
|24
|3
|7. SS Nick Allen
|20
|3
|9. SS Logan Davidson
|21
|3
|10. SS Robert Puason
|16
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Athletics have added lefties Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk, catcher Sean Murphy and infielder Sheldon Neuse to the MLB roster for the stretch run, and all four players have a chance to be significant long-term pieces for a club that leans heavily on cheap, cost-controlled players.
A resurgent Jorge Mateo is hitting .289/.330/.504 with 29 doubles, 14 triples, 19 home runs and 24 steals at Triple-A, and he too appears ready for a shot at the MLB level.
With so much of the team's top prospect talent set to exit the ranks, the organization will be counting on recent draft picks like Austin Beck, Nick Allen and Logan Davidson to fill the void. The same goes for 2019 international signing Robert Puason, who was handed a hefty $5.1 million bonus in July.
15. Cleveland Indians (Preseason Rank: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Jones
|21
|Top 50
|2. RHP Triston McKenzie
|22
|Top 100
|3. SS Tyler Freeman
|20
|Top 100
|4. RHP Ethan Hankins
|19
|2
|5. LHP Logan Allen
|22
|2
|6. OF George Valera
|18
|3
|7. C Bo Naylor
|19
|3
|8. SS Brayan Rocchio
|18
|3
|9. RHP Daniel Espino
|18
|3
|10. 1B Bobby Bradley
|23
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Nolan Jones, Triston McKenzie and Tyler Freeman remain the headliners of the Indians system, and all three could start the 2020 season at the Double-A level. Behind that trio sits a young collection of prospects near the top of the organizational list.
Projectable prep right-hander Ethan Hankins was in the conversation to go No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft before he dealt with shoulder tightness in the spring. He ended up slipping to No. 35 overall, where he signed an above-slot bonus, and that could wind up being one of the biggest steals of the draft. His plus stuff has returned, and he posted a 2.55 ERA while piling up 71 strikeouts in 60 innings.
Raw prospects with high ceilings like George Valera, Bo Naylor, Brayan Rocchio, Daniel Espino, Gabriel Rodriguez, Aaron Bracho and Luis Oviedo give this system a ton of boom-or-bust potential.
14. San Francisco Giants (Preseason Rank: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|22
|Top 25
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|20
|Top 50
|3. SS Marco Luciano
|18
|Top 50
|4. OF Hunter Bishop
|21
|2
|5. RHP Logan Webb
|22
|2
|6. OF Alexander Canario
|19
|3
|7. LHP Seth Corry
|20
|3
|8. IF Mauricio Dubon
|25
|3
|9. RHP Sean Hjelle
|22
|3
|10. 3B Luis Toribio
|18
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Shaun Anderson (4)
Farm System Snapshot
The Giants had one of the worst farm systems in baseball at the start of the season. Thanks to some quality outside additions and breakout performances from a number of low-level prospects, they are now comfortably in the middle of the pack with their stock trending straight up.
Marco Luciano has lived up to lofty expectations in his pro debut, while fellow international signings Alexander Canario, Luis Toribio and Jairo Pomares have also impressed. After San Francisco came up empty on the international market for years, it appears the tides have finally turned.
The biggest breakout in the system came from 2017 third-round pick Seth Corry. After battling command issues early in his pro career, the left-hander turned in a dominant 2019 season. He posted a 1.76 ERA with a 172-to-58 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 122.2 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .171 average along the way.
13. Toronto Blue Jays (Preseason Rank: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Nate Pearson
|23
|Top 25
|2. SS Jordan Groshans
|19
|Top 100
|3. RHP Eric Pardinho
|18
|Top 100
|4. LHP Anthony Kay
|24
|Top 100
|5. RHP Alek Manoah
|21
|2
|6. OF Griffin Conine
|22
|3
|7. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
|18
|3
|8. SS Orelvis Martinez
|17
|3
|9. C Gabriel Moreno
|19
|3
|10. 3B Miguel Hiraldo
|19
|3
Graduated/Traded: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1), SS Bo Bichette (2), C Danny Jansen (3), 2B Cavan Biggio (8), RHP Sean Reid-Foley (9)
Farm System Snapshot
Dropping in the rankings was inevitable for a Blue Jays team that has welcomed the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Danny Jansen to the MLB roster.
There's still a ton of high-end talent down on the farm, though. Future ace Nate Pearson, 2018 first-round pick Jordan Groshans, precocious right-hander Eric Pardinho and deadline addition Anthony Kay lead the current group, and this year's top pick, Alek Manoah, could soon join the top-100 list.
Further down the organizational rankings, shortstop Orelvis Martinez (40 G, .901 OPS, 20 XBH), catcher Gabriel Moreno (82 G, .823 OPS, 34 XBH) and third baseman Miguel Hiraldo (57 G, .832 OPS, 29 XBH) all provided reasons for optimism as teenagers.
12. Chicago White Sox (Preseason Rank: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Luis Robert
|22
|Top 25
|2. RHP Michael Kopech
|23
|Top 50
|3. 1B Andrew Vaughn
|21
|Top 100
|4. 2B Nick Madrigal
|22
|Top 100
|5. RHP Dane Dunning
|24
|2
|6. OF Steele Walker
|23
|3
|7. RHP Jonathan Stiever
|22
|3
|8. C/1B Zack Collins
|24
|3
|9. OF Blake Rutherford
|22
|3
|10. LHP Konnor Pilkington
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Eloy Jimenez (1), RHP Dylan Cease (2)
Farm System Snapshot
With Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease settling in at the MLB level, the White Sox farm system is no longer one of the best in baseball.
However, it's still headlined by USA Today's 2019 Minor League Player of the Year in outfielder Luis Robert, who should step into a prominent role with the big league club in 2020. And it's by no means a barren system behind him.
Andrew Vaughn, Nick Madrigal, Steele Walker, Jonathan Stiever and Konnor Pilkington were all early picks plucked from the collegiate ranks the past two seasons, and that should allow them to move quickly. With a push toward contention on the horizon, proximity to the majors is a key factor in this system.
11. Baltimore Orioles (Preseason Rank: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|21
|Top 25
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|19
|Top 50
|3. LHP DL Hall
|20
|Top 50
|4. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
|22
|Top 100
|5. OF Yusniel Diaz
|22
|2
|6. RHP Michael Baumann
|24
|3
|7. OF Austin Hays
|24
|3
|8. LHP Zac Lowther
|23
|3
|9. SS Gunnar Henderson
|18
|3
|10. RHP Dean Kremer
|23
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Orioles have knocked it out of the park with their first-round pick each of the past three seasons.
Left-hander DL Hall (No. 21 overall in 2017), right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (No. 11 overall in 2018) and catcher Adley Rutschman (No. 1 overall in 2019) all have a chance to be franchise cornerstones. Slugger Ryan Mountcastle and Yusniel Diaz are also potential building blocks and will be knocking on the door in 2020.
Meanwhile, there is a wealth of pitching talent throughout the system. Michael Baumann, Zac Lowther, Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin, Blaine Knight, Cody Sedlock, Drew Rom, Alex Wells and Brenan Hanifee all look like future contributors in some capacity.
10. Kansas City Royals (Preseason Rank: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
|19
|Top 50
|2. RHP Brady Singer
|23
|Top 100
|3. LHP Daniel Lynch
|22
|Top 100
|4. RHP Jackson Kowar
|22
|Top 100
|5. OF Khalil Lee
|21
|2
|6. LHP Kris Bubic
|22
|2
|7. OF Kyle Isbel
|22
|3
|8. C MJ Melendez
|20
|3
|9. SS Brady McConnell
|21
|3
|10. LHP Austin Cox
|22
|3
Graduated/Traded: IF Nicky Lopez (6)
Farm System Snapshot
The Royals have done a phenomenal job rebuilding what was not long ago one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, thanks in large part to some excellent drafting.
Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar and Kris Bubic were all chosen from the college ranks in the 2018 draft, and it's not out of the question to think that all four of those pitchers could occupy a spot in the starting rotation in the not-too-distant future.
While those arms are the strength of the system, adding the uber-talented Bobby Witt Jr. with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft gives the system a true headliner and a prospect capable of emerging as one of the game's elite young talents in his first full professional season.
9. Detroit Tigers (Preseason Rank: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|22
|Top 25
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|21
|Top 25
|3. OF Riley Greene
|18
|Top 100
|4. LHP Tarik Skubal
|22
|Top 100
|5. SS Isaac Paredes
|20
|2
|6. RHP Alex Faedo
|23
|2
|7. C Jake Rogers
|24
|3
|8. SS Willi Castro
|22
|3
|9. LHP Joey Wentz
|21
|3
|10. RHP Franklin Perez
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Christin Stewart (9)
Farm System Snapshot
Already a pitching-rich system headlined by Casey Mize and Matt Manning, the Tigers now have another top-100 hurler in left-hander Tarik Skubal. A ninth-round pick in 2018, Skubal posted a 2.42 ERA with 179 strikeouts over 122.2 in a breakout season split between High-A and Double-A.
On the position-player side of things, prep outfielder Riley Greene is now the cream of the crop after going No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft. He hit .271/.347/.403 with 16 extra-base hits in 57 games and reached full-season ball in his pro debut.
Catcher Jake Rogers and shortstop Willi Castro are auditioning for prominent roles at the MLB level in 2020, and there figures to be a steady influx of young talent in the years to come as the rebuild continues. With an inside track on the No. 1 overall pick next June, another top-tier prospect is ticketed for the system as well.
8. Minnesota Twins (Preseason Rank: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|20
|Top 25
|2. OF Alex Kirilloff
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|21
|Top 50
|4. RHP Jordan Balazovic
|20
|Top 100
|5. OF Trevor Larnach
|22
|Top 100
|6. RHP Jhoan Duran
|21
|2
|7. 3B Keoni Cavaco
|18
|3
|8. OF Brent Rooker
|24
|3
|9. C Ryan Jeffers
|22
|3
|10. OF Misael Urbina
|17
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Despite disappointing seasons from Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff, the Twins system still ranks as one of the best in baseball. That duo still has tremendous upside, and it has been joined by Brusdar Graterol, Trevor Larnach and breakout pitcher Jordan Balazovic on top-100 lists.
Five-tool prep infielder Keoni Cavaco has the upside to join them in short order, despite a middling pro debut. He was one of the biggest pop-up prospects in the country, and with 55-grade power and 60-grade speed, he's a dynamic talent.
Even with the stalled development of former top prospects Stephen Gonsalves and Nick Gordon, this system still boasts enough talent to secure a spot inside the top 10.
7. Los Angeles Dodgers (Preseason Rank: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Gavin Lux
|21
|Top 25
|2. RHP Dustin May
|22
|Top 25
|3. C Keibert Ruiz
|21
|Top 100
|4. RHP Josiah Gray
|21
|Top 100
|5. 3B Kody Hoese
|22
|2
|6. RHP Tony Gonsolin
|25
|2
|7. SS Jeter Downs
|21
|2
|8. 2B Michael Busch
|21
|3
|9. C Diego Cartaya
|18
|3
|10. RHP Mitchell White
|24
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Alex Verdugo (1), C Will Smith (5)
Farm System Snapshot
The Dodgers have a tremendous track record of developing top-tier prospects in recent years, with guys like Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Alex Verdugo and most recently Dustin May, Will Smith and Gavin Lux all stepping into prominent roles.
Lux and May will both carry prospect eligibility into 2020, but with an inside track to spots on the Opening Day roster, they won't have it for long. Once they depart, catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josiah Gray represent the next wave of elite-level talent.
The deal to acquire Gray (130 IP, 2.28 ERA, 147 K) and Jeter Downs (.888 OPS, 35 2B, 24 HR) from the Reds this past offseason in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer looks like another stroke of genius from the front office.
6. Arizona Diamondbacks (Preseason Rank: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Kristian Robinson
|18
|Top 50
|2. OF Alek Thomas
|19
|Top 100
|3. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|22
|Top 100
|4. RHP Jon Duplantier
|25
|Top 100
|5. RHP Corbin Martin
|23
|Top 100
|6. C Daulton Varsho
|23
|2
|7. OF Corbin Carroll
|19
|2
|8. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|19
|3
|9. RHP Levi Kelly
|20
|3
|10. RHP Matt Tabor
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: SS Jazz Chisholm (3)
Farm System Snapshot
Already a system on the rise when the season began, the Diamondbacks added to it with Seth Beer, Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas at the deadline in the deal that sent Zack Greinke to the Astros.
Those additions, coupled with breakout performances from Alek Thomas and Levi Kelly, along with the selection of Corbin Carroll with the No. 15 overall pick, have sent this system soaring up to the No. 6 spot in our rankings.
Aside from the 10 guys listed above, pitching prospects Brennan Malone, Drey Jameson, Luis Frias, Blake Walston and Taylor Widener are also quality arms capable of making their mark.
5. Miami Marlins (Preseason Rank: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|21
|Top 25
|2. OF JJ Bleday
|21
|Top 100
|3. OF Jesus Sanchez
|21
|Top 100
|4. SS Jazz Chisholm
|21
|Top 100
|5. 2B Isan Diaz
|23
|Top 100
|6. OF Monte Harrison
|24
|2
|7. RHP Edward Cabrera
|21
|2
|8. LHP Braxton Garrett
|22
|3
|9. LHP Trevor Rogers
|21
|3
|10. SS Jose Devers
|19
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Sandy Alcantara (4)
Farm System Snapshot
How busy have the Miami Marlins been on the trade market the past two years?
Among their top 10 prospects, Sixto Sanchez (1), Jesus Sanchez (3), Jazz Chisholm (4), Isan Diaz (5), Monte Harrison (6) and Jose Devers (10) were all acquired via trade. Lewin Diaz, Nick Neidert and Jorge Guzman, who just missed the organizational list, were as well.
Meanwhile, resurgent seasons from 2016 first-rounder Braxton Garrett and 2017 first-rounder Trevor Rogers have vastly improved the outlook on the pitching side of things. They are still a few years away, but things are looking up.
4. Seattle Mariners (Preseason Rank: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jarred Kelenic
|20
|Top 25
|2. RHP Logan Gilbert
|22
|Top 50
|3. OF Julio Rodriguez
|18
|Top 50
|4. RHP Justin Dunn
|23
|Top 100
|5. SS Noelvi Marte
|17
|Top 100
|6. 1B Evan White
|23
|2
|7. LHP Justus Sheffield
|23
|2
|8. RHP George Kirby
|21
|3
|9. C Cal Raleigh
|22
|3
|10. OF Jake Fraley
|24
|3
Graduated/Traded: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2)
Farm System Snapshot
Things came crashing down for the Mariners after a red-hot start to the 2019 season, but the future still looks increasingly bright for the organization mired in baseball's longest postseason drought.
Trading Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn has a chance to be one of the biggest heists in franchise history, and the under-the-radar deal to acquire Jake Fraley from the Rays for catcher Mike Zunino has also paid dividends.
Add to that breakout seasons from Logan Gilbert, Julio Rodriguez and 17-year-old Noelvi Marte, and this system appears to be in great shape for the long haul. With talent at every level of the minor leagues, there should be a steady infusion of youth at the MLB level in the years to come.
3. Atlanta Braves (Preseason Rank: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Cristian Pache
|20
|Top 25
|2. RHP Ian Anderson
|21
|Top 25
|3. OF Drew Waters
|20
|Top 50
|4. RHP Kyle Wright
|23
|Top 100
|5. LHP Kyle Muller
|21
|Top 100
|6. C William Contreras
|21
|2
|7. C Shea Langeliers
|21
|2
|8. RHP Bryse Wilson
|21
|3
|9. SS Braden Shewmake
|21
|3
|10. RHP Huascar Ynoa
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: 3B/OF Austin Riley (2), RHP Touki Toussaint (4), RHP Mike Soroka (6), LHP Luiz Gohara (10)
Farm System Snapshot
The Braves have graduated a tremendous amount of top-tier talent to the MLB ranks in recent years, including Mike Soroka and Austin Riley this season. They no longer hold the No. 1 spot in these rankings like they did when Ronald Acuna Jr. was headlining the system, but they're not far off.
Slick-fielding outfielder Cristian Pache has taken his offensive game to another level this year and developed into one of the top prospects in baseball in the process. Pache, Ian Anderson, Drew Waters and Kyle Wright all finished the season at Triple-A, so they could factor into the team's 2020 plans.
Many teams struggle to find a franchise catcher. The Braves have two potential candidates in William Contreras and 2019 first-round pick Shea Langeliers, so it will be interesting to see how that situation plays out in the years to come.
2. Tampa Bay Rays (Preseason Rank: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|18
|Top 25
|2. LHP/DH Brendan McKay
|23
|Top 25
|3. 2B Vidal Brujan
|21
|Top 50
|4. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|19
|Top 100
|5. 1B Nate Lowe
|24
|Top 100
|6. RHP Shane Baz
|20
|Top 100
|7. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|21
|2
|8. RHP Brent Honeywell
|24
|2
|9. LHP Shane McClanahan
|22
|2
|10. SS Greg Jones
|21
|3
Graduated/Traded: 2B Brandon Lowe (7)
Farm System Snapshot
With the rise of Wander Franco to the No. 1 spot on leaguewide top-100 lists, the Rays have closed the gap to the San Diego Padres for top position in these rankings.
Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows have already done more than enough to make the Pirates regret the Chris Archer trade, and right-hander Shane Baz appears poised to throw more salt in the wounds after posting a 2.99 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 81.1 innings at Single-A.
Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and lefty Shane McClanahan could both crack the top-100 list in 2020, while 2019 draft picks Greg Jones, JJ Goss and Seth Johnson are worth keeping an eye on as well.
1. San Diego Padres (Preseason Rank: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|20
|Top 25
|2. OF Taylor Trammell
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Luis Patino
|19
|Top 25
|4. 2B Xavier Edwards
|20
|Top 50
|5. SS CJ Abrams
|18
|Top 50
|6. LHP Adrian Morejon
|20
|Top 100
|7. LHP Ryan Weathers
|19
|Top 100
|8. C Luis Campusano
|20
|Top 100
|9. RHP Michel Baez
|23
|2
|10. 2B/SS Owen Miller
|22
|3
Graduated/Traded: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (1), RHP Chris Paddack (3), 2B Luis Urias (4), C Francisco Mejia (5), LHP Logan Allen (7)
Farm System Snapshot
Even with Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Francisco Mejia, Luis Urias, Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor and Andres Munoz all exhausting their prospect status since the start of the 2019 season, the Padres still hold the No. 1 spot in these rankings.
Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, deadline-pickup Taylor Trammell and breakout right-hander Luis Patino are now the headliners in the system, and a case can be made that Gore is the top pitching prospect in baseball.
Recent draft picks Ryan Weathers (2018, first round), Xavier Edwards (2018, comp round), Owen Miller (2018, third round) and CJ Abrams (2019, first round) have helped offset some of the players exiting the prospect ranks, and a breakout season from catcher Luis Campusano has assisted as well.
The 2020 season could be when the Padres finally make a push toward contention, and there are plenty more reinforcements waiting in baseball's best farm system.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.