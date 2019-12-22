Bowl Games Schedule 2019-20: Times and NCAA Championship Odds for Every Team

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bowl season began on Friday and really got into full swing on Saturday. Now, the excitement is going to keep coming over the next few weeks.

There were six bowl games played on Saturday, and more will be coming throughout the holiday week. None will be more important than the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl next Saturday, which are the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this season.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the bowl season, followed by odds for each of the four CFP teams to win the national championship.

2019-20 Bowl Schedule

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN): UCF vs. Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Hawaii vs. BYU

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.)

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (noon, ESPN): North Carolina vs. Temple

Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN): Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1): No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN): Air Force vs. Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (noon, ABC): No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Cotton Bowl (noon, ESPN): No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State

College Football Playoff semifinal: Peach Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU

College Football Playoff semifinal: Fiesta Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan

Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., Fox): California vs. Illinois

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (noon, ESPN): Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Florida State vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): No. 11 Utah vs. Texas

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College

Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Indiana vs. Tennessee

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Ohio vs. Nevada

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane

Monday, Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): UL Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN): Winner of No. 1 LSU-No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Winner of No. 2 Ohio State-No. 3 Clemson

All Times ET

CFP National Championship Odds (via Caesars)

LSU +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It's no surprise that LSU is the favorite to win the national title heading into the CFP. The Tigers are 13-0 and have beaten a handful of top teams on their path to the SEC championship.

LSU has won three national championships, but its last came in 2007. The Tigers had never previously made the College Football Playoff, which started in the 2014 season. So, this will be the first time they'll have to play in a semifinal game before having a crack at the national title.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is LSU's star player, and he'll be looking to end his college career with a pair of victories over two more top teams. First, he'll aim to lead the Tigers to a win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

LSU has scored at least 36 points in 12 of its 13 games this season.

Clemson +200

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Of the four playoff teams, Clemson is the one that has had the most success in the CFP era.

The Tigers are making their fifth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. They've won the national title two of the previous three seasons, including last year, when they took down Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Clemson is a talented team, as it has the No. 1-ranked defense in the country this season and quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading its offense. The 20-year-old led the Tigers to the national title last season, and he'll likely be a top NFL draft pick in 2021.

While Clemson didn't face much tough competition on its path to the ACC title, this is a team that always shows up during playoff time and has a history of notching wins on the biggest stage.

Ohio State +250

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There are quite a few reasons why Ohio State could beat Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl and have the opportunity to play for the national title for the first time since 2014.

The Buckeyes have a Heisman Trophy finalist on each side of the ball. Quarterback Justin Fields has impressed in his first season since transferring from Georgia, while defensive end Chase Young is a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball and will likely be one of the top picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Ohio State has also taken down some tough teams this season. It beat Penn State and Michigan to end the regular season, and it then notched its second win of the year over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

With the No. 2-ranked defense in the nation and having scored at least 34 points in 12 of their 13 games, the Buckeyes are a serious competitor in the CFP this season.

Oklahoma +1500

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Oklahoma is the only one of these four teams to have lost a game this season, and it has much worse odds of winning the national title than the rest. However, this is still a strong Sooners team that could give LSU a competitive game in the Peach Bowl.

Since losing at Kansas State on Oct. 26, Oklahoma has won five consecutive games, including a pair of victories over Baylor with one coming in the Big 12 Championship Game. Both of those wins against the Bears came down to the wire, which underlined the Sooners' ability to win close games.

With Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts leading its offense, Oklahoma may be one of the few teams that can keep up with LSU on the scoreboard. The Sooners' offense is ranked No. 2 in the country, behind only the Tigers.

It's a long shot for Oklahoma to win the national title, but it wouldn't be the most surprising thing in college football were it to happen. If the Sooners can knock off LSU, they could easily go on to win their first national championship since 2000.