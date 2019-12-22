College Football Bowl Picks 2019-20: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are less convincing Sugar Bowl favorites than they were when the matchup with the Baylor Bears was announced December 8.

Kirby Smart's team is expected to be without three offensive linemen and a pair of wide receivers due to numerous reasons.

With the absences starting to pile up, there is a higher chance the Bulldogs suffer their second straight bowl loss in New Orleans.

The game directly before the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day should be a showcase of a few NFL draft prospects, as Justin Herbert leads the Oregon Ducks against Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl.

Bowl Games

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl (Dec. 28): No. 1 LSU (-13) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (4 p.m.)

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 28): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (-2.5) (8 p.m. ET)

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 28): Memphis vs. Penn State (-7) (noon, ESPN)

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): Florida (-15) vs. Virginia (8 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Wisconsin (-3) vs. Oregon (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Georgia (-6) vs. Baylor (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Other Bowls

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23): UCF (-16) vs. Marshall (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24): BYU (-1) vs. Hawaii (8 p.m., ESPN)

Independence Bowl (Dec. 26): Miami (-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (4 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26): Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Michigan (8 p.m., ESPN)

Military Bowl (Dec. 27): North Carolina (-5) vs. Temple (noon, ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27): Wake Forest vs. Michigan State (-3.5) (3:20 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): Texas A&M (-7) vs. Oklahoma State (6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27): USC vs. Iowa (-2) (8 p.m., FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 27): Washington State vs. Air Force (-3) (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl (Dec. 28): Notre Dame (-4) vs. Iowa State (noon, ABC)

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 30): Western Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Western Michigan (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Music City Bowl (Dec. 30): Mississippi State (-4) vs. Louisville (4 p.m., ESPN)

Redbox Bowl (Dec. 30): California (-6.5) vs. Illinois (4 p.m., Fox)

Belk Bowl (Dec. 31): Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-3) (noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl (Dec. 31): Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4) (2 p.m., CBS)

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 31): Navy (-2) vs. Kansas State (3:45 p.m.. ESPN)

Arizona Bowl (Dec. 31): Wyoming (-7) vs. Georgia State (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 31): Utah (-7) vs. Texas (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1): Alabama (-7) vs. Michigan (1 p.m., ABC)

Outback Bowl (Jan. 1): Auburn (-7.5) vs. Minnesota (1 p.m., ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 2): Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7) (3 p.m., ESPN)

Gator Bowl (Jan. 2): Tennessee (-1.5) vs. Indiana (7 p.m., ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Jan. 3): Ohio (-7.5) vs. Nevada (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl (Jan. 4): Tulane (-7) vs. Southern Miss (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

LendingTree Bowl (Jan. 6): Louisiana (-14) vs. Miami (Ohio) (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

All times ET. Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Georgia vs. Baylor (+6)

Georgia will be without offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, who are both leaving for the 2020 NFL draft, and guard Ben Cleveland due to academic issues, per Dawgs 247.

Additionally, wide receivers Lawrence Cager and Dominick Blaylock are dealing with long-term injuries that will keep them out of the Sugar Bowl.

That leaves a massive hole in the Georgia offense against a talented Baylor defense, led by defensive tackle James Lynch.

With three linemen missing, D'Andre Swift may have a harder time finding holes to run through and Jake Fromm could struggle to find fresh air in the pocket.

The backfield duo struggled in the SEC Championship Game defeat to LSU with a full-strength line, as Fromm went 20-of-42 for 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and a banged-up Swift totaled 13 rushing yards on two carries.

A year ago, the Bulldogs committed two turnovers and gained 71 fewer yards in their Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

Similar totals could be posted New Year's Day with Baylor's pass rush succeeding against an inexperienced offensive line.

Lynch leads the Bears with 12.5 sacks, and four other players have at least 4.5 take downs in the backfield.

If the Big 12 runner-up earns a few early stops and contains Georgia's top two offensive weapons, it could not only cover but win outright.

Baylor may be without quarterback Charlie Brewer, who is still in concussion protocol, as head coach Matt Rhule told the Dallas Morning News' Chuck Carlton.

"Just step by step," Rhule said, declining to say whether Brewer would play in the bowl. "I have no idea. It's really all up to the doctors. They kind of monitor every step."

Even if Baylor has to rely on backup quarterbacks, it may achieve success against a Georgia defense that was gashed for 37 points in the SEC Championship Game.

The Bears have two running backs with over 100 carries, 600 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Denzel Mims is 46 yards away from 1,000.

Since Georgia is dealing with so many absences, and the line could trend even more in Baylor's favor before kickoff. A wager on the Bears now may be a smart decision to get the best value.

Wisconsin (-3) vs. Oregon

Wisconsin was a half away from causing some type of College Football Playoff chaos.

Even though the Badgers lost the Big Ten Championship Game to Ohio State, their performance indicates they can play at a high level versus a playoff-caliber team.

With 91 rushing yards, Taylor could earn his second consecutive 2,000-yard season. He already has his third straight 1,900-yard campaign wrapped up.

Center Tyler Biadasz, who could be a high pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is one of the few offensive linemen blocking for the junior that has to deal with Oregon's defensive line.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has nine sacks, is one of the best young pass-rushers in the FBS, and he is coming off a 2.5-sack performance in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Keeping Taylor in check has been a difficult task for almost every Wisconsin opponent, as the junior has 10 triple-digit rushing games and touchdowns in all but two contests.

The Badgers could control the line of scrimmage, but that does not mean that will help them pull away with a large advantage.

Herbert may be able to put on a show in his Oregon finale, and he has six touchdowns and zero interceptions in three Top 25 clashes.

However, the difference in the Rose Bowl could be the quarterback's turnover tendencies that appeared in November.

In the last five games, the senior has been picked off on four occasions, including twice in the loss to Arizona State.

If the Wisconsin defense adds to the two sacks and forced fumble it earned against Ohio State's Justin Fields, it may come up with a few big plays to shift the momentum and allow Taylor to finish off with a win.

