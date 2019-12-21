Blazers' Carmelo Anthony out vs. T-Wolves; Knee Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 20: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on December 20, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a knee contusion.

The veteran was held to just nine minutes of action in Friday's win over the Orlando Magic and didn't return after suffering the injury while playing in just under 10 minutes. Anthony said after the game he wanted to play Saturday, per Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin, but the team is apparently being more cautious.

Anthony has been a reliable player for Portland since signing in mid-November.

The 35-year-old is averaging 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 15 appearances this year, giving the Blazers some frontcourt balance to pair with star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

He was named the Western Conference Player of the Week in early December after his hot start, while his 41.7 percent efficiency from three-point range is also better than many expected.

The 10-time All-Star spent over a year away from the sport while remaining unsigned following his short stint with the Houston Rockets in 2018-19, but he is showing that he can still help a playoff contender.

However, the injury will help highlight Portland's lack of depth at forward. Anthony Tolliver should see extra playing time Saturday, especially with Mario Hezonja questionable with a back injury.

Related

    Report: Luka Doncic Near Deal with Jumpman

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Luka Doncic Near Deal with Jumpman

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Carmelo Anthony Questionable to Return

    Melo suffered a knee contusion vs. Magic

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Carmelo Anthony Questionable to Return

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Proposed 2021-22 Changes

    • 78-game reg season • Final four reseeded in playoffs based on reg-season records • Play-in tourney for Nos. 7-8 seeds

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Report: NBA Proposed 2021-22 Changes

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pelicans Could Make Lonzo Available at the Deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pelicans Could Make Lonzo Available at the Deadline

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report