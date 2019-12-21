Daniel Bryan Becomes Centerpiece of Blue Brand, More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

By building Friday's broadcast around Daniel Bryan, the SmackDown creative team accomplished two things: Feature one of the most organically popular Superstars of the past decade in the main event role and, perhaps more importantly, took the spotlight off of Roman Reigns so as not to overexpose him.

Bryan is such an engaging performer that the crowd's reaction to him is always passionate regardless of his status as a heel or babyface. One way or another, he has this ability to generate a strong reaction and make people care. It is, perhaps, his most underrated trait.

Thus, it is no surprise that a show built around him and The Miz, another one of those performers who can generate passionate responses with the snap of his fingers, would be as easy and enjoyable a watch as Friday's show proved to be.

If WWE is wise heading into Royal Rumble and what is almost certain to be a rematch between Bryan and Wyatt from Survivor Series, it would focus heavily on Bryan while reducing Reigns' role.

It is no secret or spoiler of any kind that WWE would want to prominently feature The Big Dog, perhaps even as Wyatt's next challenger, as WrestleMania approaches. Rather than allowing Reigns fatigue to set in before we arrive in Tampa for The Showcase of the Immortals in April, reduce his role, let him fight, scratch and claw for the opportunity and give the always-excellent Bryan the opportunity to gain an even larger following on network television.