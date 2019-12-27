Peach Bowl 2019: Oklahoma vs. LSU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will challenge the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2019 Peach Bowl, one of two national semifinals in this season's edition of the College Football Playoff.

LSU heads into the showdown at 13-0 with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way. The senior won the prestigious award after throwing for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with only six interceptions, adding three rushing scores.

But the Sooners have a star quarterback of their own.

Right behind Burrow in the Heisman voting was Jalen Hurts, an Alabama transfer who totaled 4,889 yards and an equal 51 touchdowns. Oklahoma, which posted a 12-1 record while winning the Big 12, is looking to spring the upset in Atlanta.

Peach Bowl Information

When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Odds: LSU -13.5 (via Caesars)

Suspensions, Injuries Hurting OU's Depth

The Sooners were already a big underdog, and the latest news is only hurting their chances at pulling off a stunner.

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, three Oklahoma players—starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, key reserve Rhamondre Stevenson and backup receiver Trejan Bridges—will be suspended for the Peach Bowl because of failed drug tests.

While the players could file an appeal, they're no longer a part of Oklahoma's Peach Bowl plans until otherwise noted.

The hits kept coming, too.

SoonerScoop reported starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will be unavailable due to a broken collarbone.

Those absences are hugely problematic for Oklahoma.

Turner-Yell is second on the defense with 75 tackles, and Perkins has 13.5 stops for loss with a team-high six sacks. Justin Broiles—who has 15 tackles in 13 appearances—will replace Turner-Yell, and the Sooners will likely lean on a group effort including Jalen Redmond, LaRon Stokes and Marcus Stripling to step in for Perkins.

Stevenson, meanwhile, has posted 8.1 yards per carry, running for 515 yards and six scores. He was the clear backup to Kennedy Brooks after Trey Sermon's season-ending knee injury.

At this point, the Sooners' only promising injury news is that Brooks (undisclosed injury) will play. He'll serve as the lead runner in front of sophomore T.J. Pledger, who has eight carries this season. The last scholarship back, Marcus Major, hasn't played since early October because of an undisclosed injury.

Calling this situation "not ideal" is an understatement.

Nevertheless, Oklahoma won't make any excuses as they attempt to take down a college football giant in LSU.

